Thomas Frank believes Brentford should be “flattered” to be linked with Christian Eriksen but says he has not spoken to the midfielder about joining.Eriksen revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland last June.He has not played since and is a free agent after his Inter Milan contract was cancelled by mutual consent before Christmas, with rules in Italy preventing him from playing with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.Reports have claimed the 29-year-old former Tottenham star has been offered a six-month deal at Brentford, but Frank says...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO