Public Safety

Maxwell To Be Sentenced For Sex Trafficking In June

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Ghislaine Maxwell, the disgraced British socialite convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, will be sentenced in June, a US judge said Friday. "The Court hereby schedules the sentencing in this matter for June 28, 2022, at 11:00...

