6 injured after shots fired at WOW Hall in Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Six people were taken to the hospital and one of them is in critical condition after shots were fired at WOW Hall in Eugene just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to Eugene police.

Law enforcement agencies responded to reports of multiple shots being fired at the concert hall on West 8th Avenue. The shooting took place outside the concert hall toward the back of the building, police said.

No arrests were immediately reported in the mass shooting, and Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the scene was chaotic.

“What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot,” Skinner said. “People are just, they’re trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they’re trying to help.”

“Certainly one of the highest-profile shootings we’ve had in the city of Eugene,” he said.

Skinner said police believe the suspect, described as an armed and dangerous man in a hoodie, fled the scene westbound on 8th Street. Authorities did not immediately have any further description of the man.

The Eugene Police Department does not know whether the shooting was targeted or random, Skinner said. He added that the crowd at the scene did not provide any witness statements to responding officers.

“There was not anybody that was willing to cooperate or to come forward and give us any kind of witness statements about what they may or may not have seen,” he said.

“We just don’t have a ton of information right now,” Skinner added.

None of the victims were named, but authorities said one of them was in critical condition Friday night.

As authorities investigate, Eugene police ask anyone with information to call 541.682.5111.

“We know we have witnesses, we know we probably have video and audio evidence that’s available,” Skinner said. “We just need people to feel comfortable to bring that forward.”

This is a developing story.

