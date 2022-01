MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Semmes man and woman were each sentenced to two years in federal prison for counterfeiting U.S. currency. According to court documents, Bernardo Guerrero Semana, 28, and Kendra Nicole Sullivan, 27, were arrested in May 2021 in possession of more than $5,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency. In addition to the counterfeit money, law enforcement seized from the defendants’ house several tools commonly used for counterfeiting, including computers, printers, and a paper cutter, as well as a document identifying the federal law that prohibits the printing or reproduction of U.S. currency.

SEMMES, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO