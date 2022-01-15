ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tsunami warning for American Samoa due to volcanic activity in Tonga; no threat to Hawaii

By Elizabeth Ufi
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported a tsunami warning for American Samoa that was generated by volcanic activity in Tonga. There is currently no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

AFP

Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami. Images released by the United Nations Satellite Centre showed the impact of the disaster on the island of Nomuka, one of the closest to the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.
The Independent

Tonga: New Zealand military photographs reveal scale of devastation from volcano

Tonga’s outer islands suffered extensive damage with an entire village destroyed, following an underwater volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami. Aerial images taken by the New Zealand defence force showed the aftermath of the devastation inflicted by the tsunami on the Pacific island.Vast areas were covered in a blanket of thick ash and most coastal buildings destroyed, the photographs showed.The eruption of volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai off Tonga prompted tsunami warnings around the Pacific, which receded on Sunday.The Fonoifua island sustained “extensive damage” with “all but the largest buildings destroyed or severely damaged”.In Atata island, a large...
iheart.com

New Photos Show Extent Of Damage To Tonga By Volcano, Tsunami

Aerial and satellite photos released publicly on Tuesday (January 18) show Tonga covered by a thick layer of volcanic ash following a deadly massive undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami over the weekend, NBC News reports. The blast sent waves across the ocean to Japan and Peru, which caused an oil...
WGN News

Despite huge volcano blast, Tonga avoids widespread disaster

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The blast from the volcano could be heard in Alaska, and the waves crossed the ocean to cause an oil spill and two drownings in Peru. The startling satellite images resembled a massive nuclear explosion. And yet, despite sitting almost on top of the volcano that erupted so violently on […]
mprnews.org

Tonga volcanic blast spreads shock waves all the way to Minnesota

NASA scientists are estimating the volcanic blast Saturday in the Pacific Ocean had the power of about 500 World War II atom bombs, and the shock waves reached all the way to Minnesota. NASA experts tell National Public Radio that the blast was likely the equivalent of a 10-megaton explosion,...
AFP

Tonga runway cleared for volcano aid flights

Tonga finished removing a thick coat of ash from an international runway on Wednesday after days of painstaking effort, clearing the way for desperately needed emergency aid to arrive in the isolated and disaster-stricken nation. Local authorities were only able to clear about 100-200 metres of the runway per day.
The Independent

Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

Three of Tonga s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation.Communications have been down throughout Tonga since the eruption on Saturday, but a ship made it to the outlying islands of Nomuka, Mango and Fonoifua on Wednesday, and reported back that few homes remain standing after settlements were hit with 15-meter (49 feet) -high waves, said Katie Greenwood, the head of delegation in the Pacific for the International...
The Conversation U.S.

What causes a tsunami? An ocean scientist explains the physics of these destructive waves

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga erupted, sending a tsunami racing across the Pacific Ocean in all directions. As word of the eruption spread, government agencies on surrounding islands and in places as far away as New Zealand, Japan and even the U.S. West Coast issued tsunami warnings. Only about 12 hours after the initial eruption, tsunami waves a few feet tall hit California shorelines – more than 5,000 miles away from the eruption. I’m a physical oceanographer who studies waves and turbulent mixing in the ocean. Tsunamis are one of my favorite topics to teach my...
