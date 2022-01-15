ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Log9 appoints Raman S R as Chief People Officer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLog 9 Materials, an Indian nanotechnology company has announced the appointment of Raman S R as Chief People Officer. Ramesh comes with rich experience across a myriad of industries; including software products and professional services, he has been guiding businesses...

