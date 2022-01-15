Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection & Certification Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Pet Furniture Market By Product Type, Pet Type, And Distribution Channel: Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2027," the global pet furniture market size was valued at $3,443.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $5,139.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of around 38.6% due to rise in health hygiene expenditure of pet animals, and well-established health care facilities for pets in this region. . However, emerging countries in Asia, such as China and India, would witness increase in demand for pet furniture during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness for comfort towards pets, rise in number of employed households, and growth in disposable income.

PET SERVICES ・ 16 HOURS AGO