Contract Manufacture Organization (CMO) Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | Catalent, Baxter, AbbVie

According to the new research report the "Industrial Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Function (On-off/Isolation, Control), Material, Type, Component, Size, End-User (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Valves Market size was valued at USD 73.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 90.5 billion by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for valves from healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries due to COVID-19 pandemic, surging requirement of establishing new nuclear power plants and revamping existing ones, rising need for connected networks to maintain and monitor industrial equipment, rising adoption of automation technologies in process industries, and growing focus on development of smart cities globally are the key driving factors for the industrial valves market.

