Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022)

It's been two years since Showtime abruptly cancelled Ray Donovan after seven season, a cancellation that was especially shocking for not just fans, but cast and crew considering that Season 8 was already planned to be the final one for the series with showrunner David Hollander having a plan for how things would wrap up. While network did eventually announce a movie to wrap things up — that movie, Ray Donovan: The Movie, debuted on Showtime on Friday, January 14th — that unexpected cancellation has remained problematic and now series star Liev Schreiber is opening up about it. Speaking with TVLine, Schreiber said he still isn't sure why the show was cancelled before a planned final series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO