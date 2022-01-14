ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022)

thestreamable.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA showdown decades in the making brings the Donovan family legacy full circle. As the...

thestreamable.com

Deadline

Carlo Mendez Replaces Alvaro Orlando In ‘The Legend Of Jack And Diane’; Wendie Malick To Star In Musical ‘Mother Of All Shows’

EXCLUSIVE: Carlo Mendez (Parks and Recreation, 90210) will take over Alvaro Orlando’s role in the indie The Legend of Jack and Diane, following Orlando’s departure due to a scheduling conflict. He joins a cast led by Tom Sizemore, which also includes Robert LaSardo, David Timlinson and newcomer Lydia Zelmac, with production currently underway in and around the Los Angeles area. The film directed by Bruce Bellochi is a revenge thriller, which takes its name from John Mellencamp’s classic song “Jack & Diane.” It centers, of course, on Jack (Tomlinson) and Diane (Zelmac), who decide to leave Indiana for a new life in...
voiceofalexandria.com

Roush Review: It’s a Wrap (Rap?) for ‘Ray Donovan’ in a Movie Finale

What matters most about the feature-length addendum Ray Donovan: The Movie is that it truly represents Ray Donovan: The Ending. And if you think it will be a happy one, you haven’t met Ray (star and cowriter Liev Schreiber). Regardless, this is a gift for fans who were stunned...
Boston Globe

What I’m watching this week: the debut of ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ a ‘Ray Donovan’ movie, new family dramas, and a superhero spinoff

1. Bridget Everett and her big smile star in “Somebody Somewhere,” an endearing semi-autobiographical slice-of-life comedy produced by the Duplass brothers. It’s a little bit like the droll “Baskets,” as our grieving heroine finds her singing voice and connects with a group of outsider friends in small-town Kansas. The premiere is Sunday, Jan. 16, at 10:30 p.m. on HBO.
mediapost.com

Indestructible 'Ray Donovan' Finally Nears The End

The Ray Donovan character introduced nine years ago on Showtime has been indestructible, and apparently so is the show, “Ray Donovan.”. Cancelled after seven seasons in January 2020, “Ray” is back again for one more go, in the form of a 100-minute movie that seems likely to be the end.
tvinsider.com

Liev Schreiber Explains Why ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ Is an Origin Story

Ray Donovan, the shadowy problem fixer to the wealthy, rarely leaves loose ends. So it’s fitting that Liev Schreiber, the man who played him on Showtime’s 2013–20 drama, was compelled to finish the story after the network canceled the series. “I felt like we owed it to the fans,” says Schreiber.
Primetimer

Showtime's Ray Donovan Movie, After Life, and Archive 81 Headline Weekend TV

Two years after it unceremoniously got the axe after its seventh season cliffhanger finale, Ray Donovan returns to Showtime this weekend with a wrap-up movie that promises to bring closure for Liev Schreiber’s iconic fixer. Plus, Ricky Gervais’ After Life wraps after three seasons, Netflix brings viewers into the world of dangerous cults and supernatural forces in Archive 81, and Hotel Transylvania jumps to streaming with the fourth film in the franchise. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
ComicBook

Ray Donovan Star Says Surprise Cancellation Was "Hurtful and Confusing"

It's been two years since Showtime abruptly cancelled Ray Donovan after seven season, a cancellation that was especially shocking for not just fans, but cast and crew considering that Season 8 was already planned to be the final one for the series with showrunner David Hollander having a plan for how things would wrap up. While network did eventually announce a movie to wrap things up — that movie, Ray Donovan: The Movie, debuted on Showtime on Friday, January 14th — that unexpected cancellation has remained problematic and now series star Liev Schreiber is opening up about it. Speaking with TVLine, Schreiber said he still isn't sure why the show was cancelled before a planned final series.
