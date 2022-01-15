Las Vegas studio hosting pop-up day camp for CCSD students amidst pause

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Some parents may still need arrangements for their kids as students from Clark County School District don’t return to school until Wednesday, which is why a local art studio in the southwest valley is offering a pop-up day camp.

Bash and Design Gallery, located at 6520 S Buffalo Dr, Suite 145-150 near Sunset Road, is hosting an all-day art camp on Monday to keep students engaged.

“I really do like school and kind of sad not to see my friends for five days,” Eva Gotav said.

For $50 the art studio will have kids be introduced to recycled materials, clay, and paint on a canvas.

“We know on days where there isn’t anything going on especially no school. We try to make it easier for parents and I feel like this Monday more than ever it’s going to help everybody,” said owner Ekaterina Shestakova.

A sudden pause in the kids’ school week may cause student stress, but parents say coming to an all-day art camp will improve their mental health.

Eva Gotav comes to art class at Bash and Design after school, but on Monday she will be spending the whole day at the art studio as CCSD continues it’s pause.

“Instead of kids sitting with gadgets all day long, they can come to do some creations here, and I’m very grateful as a parent to bring my daughter,” Gotav said.

For more information or If you want to sign your child up, you can click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.