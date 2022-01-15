ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area

By Lawrence Karnow, Erica Pieschke
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

1. Tide Pool Exploration – Pescadero

Get out and explore some tide pools this weekend — See sea stars, crabs, anemones and more! For more details, visit the website .

2. Vietnamese New Year Festival – Berkeley

On Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m., enjoy special performances to celebrate Vietnamese New Year. For more details, visit the website .

3. Free Ice Skating Lesson – San Francisco

Grab those skates and head to Union Square for some free skating lessons this weekend. The rink is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more details, visit the website.

4. Saturday Sounds – San Francisco

Enjoy a free rooftop folk concert at Salesforce Park on Saturday. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more details, visit the website .

