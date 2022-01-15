ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Mayo Clinic experts debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths

By By Jason Howland Mayo Clinic News Network
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

COVID-19 vaccines protect you from getting sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are well-protected from serious illness and dying from the disease.

But millions of people in the U.S. remain hesitant or refuse to be vaccinated. As of early January, just 62% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and 75% have received at least one dose, according to Mayo Clinic’s U.S. COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

The CDC encourages people to talk to their health care providers about COVID-19 vaccines and clear up much of the misinformation about these potentially lifesaving shots.

In the meantime, Mayo Clinic experts debunk some common myths about COVID-19 vaccines:

MYTH: COVID-19 vaccines are not safe because they were rapidly developed and tested.

This is not true, according to Dr. Andrew Badley, an infectious diseases specialist and head of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Research Task Force.

“There was fast-tracking in the execution of the clinical trials. It’s very important to know what parts were fast-tracked and which parts were not,” says Dr. Badley. “The fast-tracked part were regulatory approvals, funding, data analysis and submission to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Those are all paperwork items. What was not fast-tracked was enrollment of patients, clinical follow-up of these patients, capturing the events which occurred and the follow-up. These trials were executed very well.”

MYTH: I already had COVID-19 and recovered, so I don’t need to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

This is not true, according to Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases specialist and co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group.

“For the people who think that they’ve had COVID-19 and they don’t need the vaccine, you still want to get the vaccine because it’s going to give you long-term protection.”

MYTH: The vaccines can give you COVID-19.

This is not true, according to Dr. Melanie Swift, an occupational medicine specialist and co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group.

“They do provoke an immune reaction, which can cause symptoms. That shouldn’t be confused with being harmful or being unsafe. It’s actually what the vaccine is intended to do. And those symptoms include things like having muscle aches, having chills, having a headache, feeling tired. These are symptoms that people are very likely to experience after getting vaccinated for two to five days at most. They are not harmful, but they will be concerning to people if they’re not expecting them.”

MYTH: It’s not safe for children to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

This is not true, according to Dr. Tina Ardon, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is extremely safe for our children. We have a number of studies that represent that. We’ve had a number of children who have already received the vaccines, and we have been able to monitor those children closely. And we feel very confident this is a safe and effective vaccine.”

“Because the vaccine is extremely safe, extremely effective, we do feel that the benefit greatly outweighs any potential risks of the vaccine, which really, there are very minimal risks, if any. And the ones that we have noticed are things that we can take care of in the outpatient setting very easily. The risks of actually getting COVID-19 for our patients are quite significant. We see things like inflammation of the heart, chronic lung problems. Patients may need to be hospitalized, and even can die from COVID-19 infection.”

MYTH: Young people don’t get severely sick with COVID-19, so they don’t need to be vaccinated.

This is not true, according to Dr. Virk.

“For the people who are young and healthy who think: ‘I’m not going to get severe COVID. I’m not going to die from it,’ for them, I want to say they should get the vaccine to protect themselves — because even young people can get severely ill. But more so, you should get vaccinated for your community, for your friends, for your family, and for your country. I would encourage every person to go out and seek your COVID-19 vaccine so that we can all go get back to our lives again.”

MYTH: COVID-19 vaccines have severe side effects, especially for children.

This is not true, according to Dr. Ardon.

“The COVID-19 vaccines, in a lot of ways, are no different than the other vaccines we have available. They’re administered in the same way, either in the arm or in the leg, depending on the age of the child. The doses are appropriate for the age of the child, as well. There’s no special follow-up that has to happen after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. And the side effects are quite similar to other vaccines, including fever, muscle aches but most likely pain, redness and swelling at the injection site.”

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Myths#Cdc#Mayo Clinic
allaboutarizonanews.com

How To Order Your Free COVID-19 Tests & Obtain Free N95 Masks

The federal government is offering Americans free COVID-19 tests. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Americans can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Health officials are encouraging everyone to go through the simple process of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kait 8

Arkansas health experts explain COVID myths

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Grim Milestone passed. More than 61 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the United States. It comes as the omicron variant surges. As we deal with this state of calamity, a record number of children are hospitalized with the virus. Health officials are begging...
ARKANSAS STATE
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser Members Given Less Than Recommended Dose of Pfizer COVID Vaccine At Walnut Creek Facility

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente has alerted nearly 4,000 of its members who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine at its Walnut Creek Medical Center that they may have received less than a full dose. The HMO has sent notices to those members this month offering appointments for another dose if they want one. The shots were given between October 25 and December 10 and Kaiser said the dose was “slightly less than the recommended dose of vaccine,” between 0.01 to 0.04 ml less than the recommended 0.30 ml dose. Kaiser said that after consulting with experts and reviewing guidelines from...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Wyoming News

No Side Effects From Your COVID Vaccine? Don't Worry, It's Still Working

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Even if you don't have side effects from your COVID-19 vaccine, it's likely still working to protect you, a reassuring new report shows. Many people who receive the mRNA COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna experience body aches and fatigue that indicate the vaccine is triggering their immune system to recognize and fight the coronavirus. But what if you feel fine and have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Vaping Might Worsen COVID-19 Symptoms

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you vape and catch COVID-19, you may feel a whole lot worse than people who come down with the virus but don't use electronic cigarettes, researchers say. When compared to folks with COVID-19 who didn't use e-cigarettes, those who did were more likely to report chest pain, chills, headaches, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and the loss of smell or taste. What's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

COVID-19 Treatments: What You Need to Know

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two years into the pandemic, coronavirus treatments like monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills have been approved to treat COVID-19, but it's hard to keep track of which ones still work, experts say. For example, the monoclonal antibody cocktails are approved for emergency use in treating COVID-19, but some aren't work against the highly contagious Omicron variant. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-produced proteins that bind...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHR

Mayo Clinic fires about 700 employees who failed to comply to COVID vaccine mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Approximately 700 Mayo Clinic employees were fired this week for failing to comply to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The nonprofit medical center gave all employees until Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 to receive at least their first dose of the vaccine or provide a medical or religious exemption. According to a statement from the Mayo Clinic, about 1% of the 73,000 total employees failed to comply to those requirements.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
24
Followers
545
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy