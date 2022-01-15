ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

North East native elected to Maryland State Fair Board

TIMONIUM — The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. announced on Jan. 6 that it has elected Robert “Robbie” Miller to its Board of Directors. Additionally, Joseph H. Sullivan has accepted the role of University of Maryland Liaison to the Board.

“As we ring in the new year, we are pleased to announce the good news that Robert ‘Robbie’ Miller has joined the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Board of Directors and Dr. Joseph H. Sullivan will become the University of Maryland’s Liaison to the Maryland State Fair,” said Chairman of the Board Gerry L. Brewster. “The combination of decades of participation in the Maryland State Fair, outstanding agriculture education and business experience, and community and civic involvement will further strengthen our board.”

Miller, who is a merchandiser for Perdue Agribusiness, grew up on a Dairy Farm in North East, Maryland. He spent much of his childhood and teen years participating in the Cecil County 4-H Livestock Club and showing livestock at the Cecil County and Maryland State Fairs. Robbie volunteered for the first Maryland State Fair Junior Fair Board in 2001 and continued to serve as an active member through 2008. In this role, he helped organize events, led fairground tours, gave speeches at luncheons, and assisted with multiple fair tasks.

“I am honored to have been elected to serve on the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Board of Directors. It is the logical next step in my continuous pursuit to promote the importance of agriculture,” Miller said. “I was lucky enough to have been born into a family that strongly believes in volunteering their time — especially for the Cecil County Fair and the Maryland State Fair. My dad was the president of the Cecil County Fair Board, and my grandfather was the chairman of the board of the Maryland State Fair. So, as I grew up I was able to experience everything that it took to organize a fair.”

Miller graduated from the University of Maryland in College Park with a Bachelor of Science in animal science and earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Delaware. During his undergraduate years, he continued as a Maryland State Fair Junior Fair Board Member and worked in the Maryland State Fair Birthing Center. He started his career with Perdue AgriBusiness in 2009. He has volunteered time on a variety of other boards including the University of Maryland College of Agriculture & Natural Resources Alumni Board, Maryland 4-H Foundation Board and the Maryland Agriculture Council.

Sullivan is a professor in the Department of Plant Science & Landscape Architecture and associate dean of the College of Agriculture & Natural Resources at the University of Maryland College Park. He received his Ph.D. in plant physiology from Clemson University in 1985 when he joined the university as a faculty research associate in the Department of Botany. As associate dean, he is responsible for administration and coordination of all academic programs in the college.

“I look forward to serving the Maryland State Fair and Marylanders with the hope of helping to keep the Maryland State Fair one of the best state fairs in the country,” Sullivan said.

The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. was incorporated in 1878. The first Maryland State Fair, located at the Timonium Fairgrounds in Baltimore County, took place September 1879 when a group of farmers held a four-day event designed to promote agriculture and horse racing in Baltimore County. The annual event was temporarily interrupted when, in our Nation’s time of need, the State Fairgrounds was used by the United States Army for three years during World War II.

Heading in to its 141st year, the Maryland State Fair has grown into a vibrant summer celebration for the State that attracts more than 500,000 visitors each year, with more than a million additional visitors visiting the Fairgrounds campus throughout the remainder of the year. The Maryland State Fair continues to feature an array of educational competitions that showcase thousands of Maryland’s finest home arts, agricultural and livestock exhibits, thoroughbred horse racing, midway rides and games, local and national entertainment, and more.

For more information, please contact Edie M. Bernier at 410-252-0200, X225 or ebernier@marylandstatefair.com.

