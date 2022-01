Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev each had two goals and two assists as the St. Louis Blues came from behind to beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists in the first meeting between the teams since they played back-to-back games in February 2020. St. Louis' victory left the clubs tied for second place in the Central Division with 51 points apiece.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO