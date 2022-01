NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Middle class tax cuts, property tax rebates, and plans to build three new casinos downstate are all part of Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s something-for-everyone budget, which makes history by projecting no budget gaps for the next five years. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, barring an unforeseen crisis, the next governor, selected by voters in November, will have smooth fiscal sailing for their entire term. Watch: Gov. Hochul Lays Out New York State Budget Proposal What a difference a year makes. In 2021, during the depths of the pandemic, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had to plug a $17 billion...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO