ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

DeMar DeRozan reveals harsh reality Bulls are facing after Zach LaVine’s injury

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chicago Bulls not only lost two straight games in blowout fashion, but they were also dealt a major blow with Zach LaVine’s knee injury in their latest game against the Golden State Warriors. However, as DeMar DeRozan said it, it is not the time to pity themselves and make...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Ja Morant had funny response to Bulls after on-court scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was ready to battle after a brief on-court scuffle with the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Morant got tangled up with Chicago’s Tony Bradley while driving to the basket. A brief scuffle ensued when Bradley wouldn’t let go of Morant, prompting Steven Adams to intervene and play peacemaker.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kc Johnson
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
bleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu’s Historic Night, A Bounceback Loss? Props to Vooch, and Other Bulls Bullets

How many times is too many times to gush over Ayo Dosunmu?. • Just when I think Ayo Dosunmu has reached the peak of his rookie ceiling – which is an unexpected immediate rotation player who limits mistakes and defends his butt off – he goes and has a game like last night. In the wake of two-straight blowouts, with Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Tyler Cook, and Patrick Williams all on the injury report, expectations weren’t high for this Bulls team in Boston. They were also playing their fourth game in five days with a defense that continues to trend in the wrong direction. So how the heck could this team keep up with one of the best wing duos in the league in a hostile road environment? Ayo Dosunmu, that’s how.
NBA
FanSided

3 young players that are standing out as the Bulls struggle

A really tough stretch for second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls of late has amounted to a three-game losing streak and a defeat that left a real sour taste on the night of Jan. 15. Donovan and the Bulls moved their losing streak from two games to three on Jan. 15 in the back end of back-to-back games on the road against head coach Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#Nbc Sports#The Brooklyn Nets#The Boston Celtics
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Clippers Trade Is Focused On Marcus Morris

Entering the 2021-22 NBA season, many expected the Nets, Bucks and Heat to be championship contenders at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but very few saw the Bulls being as successful as they have been. With the additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso in the...
NBA
FanSided

3 biggest disappointments for the Bulls in the first half of the season

The results of late for second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls were anything but inspiring given the five-game losing streak the team is currently riding. Following yet another convincing double-digit loss for the Bulls in the midst of this wave of injuries in the last couple of weeks, the hope for this team has to be that they start getting key players back ASAP.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

It doesn’t get any easier for the slumping Chicago Bulls. 4 things to watch for this week with the improved Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks on deck.

More than halfway through the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls should be more than satisfied with their vast improvement from a year ago. Few would’ve guessed they would be 12 games over .500 and tied for first place in the Eastern Conference after 42 games. Or that executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and coach Billy Donovan would be in the running for two of ...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Patrick Williams Has a “Mountain of Trade Value,” But Should the Bulls Use it on Jerami Grant?

As the February 10th NBA trade deadline creeps closer and closer, no name has been thrown around more than Jerami Grant. The Detroit Pistons forward is arguably the most coveted player available, with a long list of contenders and playoff hopefuls reportedly in the mix for the two-way veteran. Considering a clear lack of depth at the position and an unexpected surge up the NBA ranks, the Bulls were long speculated to be a team that could arise in the Grant sweepstakes. And that is exactly what has happened.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
122K+
Followers
76K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy