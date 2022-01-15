DeMar DeRozan reveals harsh reality Bulls are facing after Zach LaVine’s injury

How many times is too many times to gush over Ayo Dosunmu?. • Just when I think Ayo Dosunmu has reached the peak of his rookie ceiling – which is an unexpected immediate rotation player who limits mistakes and defends his butt off – he goes and has a game like last night. In the wake of two-straight blowouts, with Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Tyler Cook, and Patrick Williams all on the injury report, expectations weren’t high for this Bulls team in Boston. They were also playing their fourth game in five days with a defense that continues to trend in the wrong direction. So how the heck could this team keep up with one of the best wing duos in the league in a hostile road environment? Ayo Dosunmu, that’s how.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO