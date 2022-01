Rapid7 has been a strong performer the past year, with improving financial results after a period of underperformance. Rapid7 (RPD) is a lesser known leader of the SIEM (security information and event management) space providing customers a transformative technology platform. RPD provides real time observability into applications and network hardware is essential for modern businesses in 2022. Rapid7 provides high end vulnerability risk management, cloud security and threat response with its Insight Cloud. This has led to being declared a leader by industry recognized Forrester and Gartner for SIEM in 2021. RPD's Insight cloud gives organizations broad visibility and control to both on premise and cloud systems. The company has shown resilient growth but traded at a discount to many of its software peers. The stock has pulled back of late with the wider market, making it a good option for 2022 growth investors. The company has had increased momentum of late with an extremely strong Q3 report with by far the largest increase in ARR in its history. The company guided for Q4 to be at $586m in ARR but is likely to get near the $600m mark above 35% growth.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO