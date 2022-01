ATLANTA, GA (WSAU) — The Atlanta Hawks scored 71 points in the second half a rallied over the Milwaukee Bucks 121-114 Monday in Atlanta. The Bucks were up by 12 at the half , the Hawks got it down to three but trailed by five going into the fourth quarter. The Hawks outscored the Bucks by twelve in the final frame for the victory.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO