Square Enix resumes sales of Final Fantasy 14

By Franz Christian Irorita
 4 days ago
Final Fantasy 14 will soon be receiving new players again, Square Enix has announced. Square Enix has revealed a date for when Final Fantasy 14 free-to-play trial accounts and new players can start enjoying the award-winning MMORPG again. On January 25, 2022, the game will be opening its doors once again...

