Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents Limitless Virtual Tour

Home to a young family – two Rice University alums and their boys – the Rice Residence was built in the 1930s. After its whole-home remodel, this 5,414 square foot residence now boasts four bedrooms, two half baths and three full baths. Guests will also find a large living area, period-appropriate bar, grand entryway, stunning contemporary kitchen and utility room. Though the homeowners purchased Rice a few years ago, they decided to completely transform it in a full-scale renovation last year. Our goal for this project was to create a comfortable, classic yet clean home with excellent flow. Some spaces – like the kitchen and laundry room – are quite crisp and contemporary while others are fairly traditional. While much of the home’s interior was inspired by their love of the university, many elements pay homage to early and mid-century modern design. Ideal for entertaining yet serene enough for quiet time alone, each space in this remodeled Houston home is warm and inviting. From the bar’s custom millwork to the kitchen’s stunning marble backsplashes, this home’s interior is both exquisitely tailored and delightfully whimsical. Join us for a virtual home tour of the newly remodeled Rice Residence below.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO