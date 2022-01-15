ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents Limitless Virtual Tour

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article

glasstire.com

Five-Minute Tours: Don Glentzer at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Announces New Partnership for Artists-in-Residence Program

In the fall of 2020, the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) launched CAMHLAB, an artist-in-residence initiative that provides short-term residencies and long-term collaborations to support artists’ production of new work. While it was originally a response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on artists in Houston, the program is now finding new ways to evolve and meet the ongoing needs of artists.
HOUSTON, TX
kogt.com

Virtual Tour Of Home

Join the Stark Museum of Art and The Couse-Sharp Historic Site for a virtual tour of the Eanger Irving Couse home on Friday, January 21, 2022, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. (central standard time). Take a noon break and travel west to Taos, New Mexico as we take a closer look at Couse’s personal home and studio. Davison Koenig, Executive Director and Curator of The Couse-Sharp Historic Site, will guide the live virtual tour and provide insights about how the west truly became home both personally and professionally for the artist. Advanced registration is required for this FREE program. Registration will close on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (central standard time). The program will be facilitated live through Zoom at the Stark Museum of Art.
TAOS, NM
KIII 3News

K Space Contemporary presents new exhibit by Corpus Christi artist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — K Space Contemporary will be presenting a new mixed-media and interactive art exhibition starting Friday, Jan 7. The artist, Nichole Schiller, is a Texas native graduating from Texas A&M - Corpus Christi in 2020 with her Bachelor of Fine Arts. She works in primarily 3D mediums including steel fabrication, wood, foundry works, and ceramics. Themes of her work focus on family origin, self responsibility, and silver linings.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Apollo Chamber Players present La Palomba at Holocaust Museum Houston

The Apollo Chamber Players present La Palomba—named for the dove, a universal symbol of hope and peace—at Holocaust Museum Houston. In La Palomba, Apollo explores this cross-cultural emblem through new music by Sephardic/Ladino scholar Isabelle Ganz and Prairie View A&M University professor Dr. John Cornelius. Houston’s newest Poet...
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

PrintMatters Houston presents "Steamrolled VIII" opening reception

PrintMatters Houston presents "Steamrolled VIII," a curated exhibiton of work created at its popular biennial steamroller event, Rockin' Rollin' Prints 2021. This year's artist theme was "2020 VISION."
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Materials of Empire: Colonial Narratives 1700-1860" opening day

"Materials of Empire: Colonial Narratives 1700-1860" explores objects from the Rienzi Collection that shed light on the links between Europe, Africa, the Americas, and India. The exhibition examines the stories that objects reveal as well as conceal, and places them within the context of entangled legacies and experiences of empire.
HOUSTON, TX
laurauinteriordesign.com

Virtual Tour of Remodeled 1930s Rice Residence

Home to a young family – two Rice University alums and their boys – the Rice Residence was built in the 1930s. After its whole-home remodel, this 5,414 square foot residence now boasts four bedrooms, two half baths and three full baths. Guests will also find a large living area, period-appropriate bar, grand entryway, stunning contemporary kitchen and utility room. Though the homeowners purchased Rice a few years ago, they decided to completely transform it in a full-scale renovation last year. Our goal for this project was to create a comfortable, classic yet clean home with excellent flow. Some spaces – like the kitchen and laundry room – are quite crisp and contemporary while others are fairly traditional. While much of the home’s interior was inspired by their love of the university, many elements pay homage to early and mid-century modern design. Ideal for entertaining yet serene enough for quiet time alone, each space in this remodeled Houston home is warm and inviting. From the bar’s custom millwork to the kitchen’s stunning marble backsplashes, this home’s interior is both exquisitely tailored and delightfully whimsical. Join us for a virtual home tour of the newly remodeled Rice Residence below.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Improv Houston presents Rod Man

Best known as the winner of season 8 of Last Comic Standing, comedian Rod Man has a unique delivery and voice, featuring his laidback style, southern charm, wit, and ability to find the funny in everyday life.
HOUSTON, TX
michiganradio.org

Michigan Radio & Wharton Center present: The Moth Mainstage

Michigan Radio and the Wharton Center for Performing Arts will present a live performance of the Moth Mainstage in East Lansing on Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. The Moth Mainstage features a line-up of writers, performers, and other unique national and Michigan storytellers, each with a ten-minute story to tell live without notes.
EAST LANSING, MI
NJ.com

RVCC to present contemporary photography exhibit

Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present “Expanding the View of Photography: from Realism to Abstraction,” an exhibition showcasing the work of 10 photographers, Jan. 19 to Feb. 18, in the Art Gallery at the college’s Branchburg campus. The show is being curated...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
culturemap.com

SITE131 presents "Abstract Now" opening reception

SITE131 will present "Abstract Now," featuring Sara Issakharian's explosive abstract paintings; Channing Hansen's knitted works that surprisingly read as paintings, and b. chehayeb's intimate colorful abstractions.
henrycountytimes.com

Georgia Archives hosting virtual lunch and learn presentation

The Georgia Archives January Lunch and Learn virtual presentation “Future Places Project: Redefining Historic Preservation in Atlanta” by Doug Young, Assistant Director for the Historic Preservation Studio in the City of Atlanta’s Office of Design in the Department of City Planning, is on Friday, January 14 from noon until 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Virtual Reality Film at McLean Community Center Presents Immersive Look at Racism

If you step into the McLean Community Center anytime soon, you may find yourself at a table inside Ben’s Chili Bowl. Traveling While Black, an exhibit that opened last month and runs through Feb. 12, 2022, offers an unflinching and immersive look at racism toward Black Americans. The 2019 virtual-reality documentary directed by Oscar-winner Roger Ross Williams utilizes Oculus headsets to transport participants into the legendary D.C. restaurant. From the vantage point of a booth or a seat at the counter, viewers become privy to candid narratives from native Washingtonian Sandra Butler-Truesdale; civil rights activist Courtland Cox; and Samaria Rice, whose son Tamir was killed by a white police officer in Cleveland in 2014.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
culturemap.com

Ro2 Art presents Julon Pinkston: "Marsh Wiggle Apparition" opening reception

Julon Pinkston confronts the flatness and proliferation of digital images through applying acrylic in thick, impasto-like layers, forming paintings that double as wall-sculpture. Originally trained in the military, upon finishing his tour of duty, Pinkston embraced the Army motto "Fortuna Favet Fortibus (Fortune Favors the Bold)" and pursued painting as a career. His most recent body of works move from pure gestural abstraction to describing nature in highly stylized formations.
ourquadcities.com

MLK Center previews virtual celebration

Today we got sat down with Executive Director Jerry Jones to preview the upcoming event the MLK Center in Rock Island puts on every year to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. To stream the event go to facebook.com/MLKCenterRockIsland.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Click2Houston.com

Houston ISD to stop offering virtual academy for students soon

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District will no longer offer its virtual academy. The academy was offered to students who were too young to be vaccinated or those who met the medical criteria. “Mom and dad can only do so much,” HISD parent Liz Gonzalez said. Gonzalez says...
HOUSTON, TX

