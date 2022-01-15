ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Foto Relevance presents "The Body as Memory" opening day

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Foto Relevance will present "The Body...

houston.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Wally Workman Gallery presents Jihye Lim and Laura Post opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In conjunction with the city-wide printmaking festival PrintAustin, Wally Workman Gallery will present a show with Korean artist Jihye Lim and Texas artist Laura Post. Lim and Post both employ a surreal use of the figure. Post's sculptures combine various printmaking techniques with cast handmade paper to expand the boundaries of the medium of print and redefine ideas of portraiture. Lim's exquisite mezzotints explore ideas of rest, depicting the figure physically becoming one with objects of leisure.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

SITE131 presents "Abstract Now" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. SITE131 will present "Abstract Now," featuring Sara Issakharian’s explosive abstract paintings; Channing Hansen’s knitted works that surprisingly read as paintings, and b. chehayeb’s intimate colorful abstractions.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Ro2 Art presents Julon Pinkston: "Marsh Wiggle Apparition" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Julon Pinkston confronts the flatness and proliferation of digital images through applying acrylic in thick, impasto-like layers, forming paintings that double as wall-sculpture. Originally trained in the military, upon finishing his tour of duty, Pinkston embraced the Army motto "Fortuna Favet Fortibus (Fortune Favors the Bold)" and pursued painting as a career. His most recent body of works move from pure gestural abstraction to describing nature in highly stylized formations.
VISUAL ART
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
culturemap.com

Barry Whistler Gallery presents "Seriality+" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Barry Whistler Gallery will present "Seriality +," a group exhibition featuring work from including 18 artists. Artists included in the exhibition include...
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden presents Bob Stuth-Wade: "The Comfort of Trees" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden presents Bob Stuth-Wade: "The Comfort of Trees," which includes paintings, watercolors, and mixed media works from the past three years. In addition to trees, the exhibition includes landscapes of Big Bend, Central Texas, the California coast, and still lifes in the studio.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Lydia Street Gallery presents Ric Nelson: "Persona" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ric Nelson dives in headfirst. All mediums are possible with this man. They may be sliced and spliced together so people can’t figure out which way is up. People won’t want to come up for air though. And they will eat up every bit of the experience. His innovative use of photography and video, seen through the lens of fragmented glass is spellbinding, irrespective of the peppered expletives. Color, texture, movement, depth, beauty, humor, poetry, Nelson delivers.
VISUAL ART
pasadenanow.com

Music to Remember Aims to Restore Body, Soul and Memory

The Pasadena Senior Center presents LA Opera Connects teaching artist Nandani Sinha in weekly virtual recitals called “Music to Remember,” every Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. “Music helps us connect to each other, our community and even to our own inner selves,” says a LA Opera announcement. “’Music...
PASADENA, CA
culturemap.com

Anya Tish Gallery presents Paweł Dutkiewicz: "Concerto in E Minor" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Anya Tish Gallery presents "Concerto in E Minor," the fifth Houston solo exhibition by Polish abstract painter. In the recent work the artist employs his signature muted palette and geometric composition in order to draw comparisons between the mechanics of musical arrangements and his own process of abstract painting. Meditative, moving, and emblematic, this body of work occupies the same space as the effortlessly complex compositions of Fryderyk Chopin.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

PrintMatters Houston presents "Steamrolled VIII" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. PrintMatters Houston presents "Steamrolled VIII," a curated exhibiton of work created at its popular biennial steamroller event, Rockin’ Rollin’ Prints 2021. This year’s artist theme was “2020 VISION.”
HOUSTON, TX
lansingcitypulse.com

Artist’s Umbrella presents The Open Mic

Have a talent you’re dying to show off to a live audience? It doesn’t matter if it’s poetry, spoken word, singing or anything in between, The Artist’s Umbrella wants you. The Artist’s Umbrella is hosting a special open mic night with 15 open slots – sign up is first come, first served – at the MICA Art Gallery in Old Town, across the street from UrbanBeat. Even if you don’t want to perform, you can still enjoy the onstage acts and network with other people who share an interest in the arts.
LANSING, MI
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Materials of Empire: Colonial Narratives 1700-1860" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Materials of Empire: Colonial Narratives 1700-1860" explores objects from the Rienzi Collection that shed light on the links between Europe, Africa, the Americas, and India. The exhibition examines the stories that objects reveal as well as conceal, and places them within the context of entangled legacies and experiences of empire.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

ICOSA Collective presents "Window Dressing XVI Imprinted - Expanded: John Punch"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. For the past two years, artist Brent Pheto’s "Imprinted" series has been utilizing relief monoprints as a vehicle for narrative. Printmaking's replicative nature is invoked to demonstrate how the past recurs in the now. A printstallation activating the entire window space, "Expanded: John Punch" is the artist's first dimensionally immersive piece in the series. The visual aesthetics of game design place the viewer in the position of the titular character. One must then consider the implications of the limited choices laid out before them.
DESIGN
Delaware County Daily Times

Sellers Memorial Free Public Library presents Afro-Cuban Jazz lecture and performance

The Upper Darby Township and Sellers Memorial Free Public Library will host “Afro-Cuban Jazz,” an online presentation by master flutist and lecturer Galen Abdur-Razzaq, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. Viewers will enjoy a flute prelude by Galen, followed by a PowerPoint presentation focusing primarily on the roots and instrumentations of Afro-Cuban jazz.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

BookPeople presents Stephen Harrigan: The Leopard Is Loose

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Author Stephen Harrigan will be in conversation with Lou Berney about Hariigan's new novel, The Leopard Is Loose. The fragile, 1952 postwar...
ANIMALS
culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Pop Crítico/Political Pop: Expressive Figuration in the Americas, 1960s-1980s" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the 1960s Pop art in the Americas took a turn to the dark side. Artists working in both the United States and Latin America increasingly manipulated Pop’s colorful and flashy representation of the familiar into a tool for social and political critique. In a 2016 exhibition, Chilean curator Soledad García called this “Pop crítico,” or “critical Pop.”
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Blanton Museum of Art presents "Border Vision: Luis Jiménez’s Southwest" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Luis Jiménez lived most of his life in the American Southwest. Born in 1940 and raised in El Paso, he later settled in New Mexico, where he died in 2006. This area of the U.S., so near the border with Mexico, helped shape Jiménez’s artistic vision and his unique rasquache – or “underdog”– flair.
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Rothko Chapel presents MLK Birthday Celebration

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Coinciding with Rothko Chapel’s annual observance of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, the program opens with a performance of and discussion about music central to the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. The Community Music Center of Houston Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Anne Lundy, will share a selection of music central to Dr. King’s transformative leadership and Black Americans’ historic and contemporary protests for equity. Dr. Shana L. Redmond, scholar of music, race and politics, will discuss the broader history surrounding the role of music in activism in the U.S., the importance of music in Rev. King’s life, and the strategic use of music within the Civil Rights Movement.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Houston Grand Opera presents Dialogues of the Carmelites

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dialogues of the Carmelites, Poulenc’s tragedy in two parts, takes place during the French Revolution and asks the question: who gets to be a martyr? Seeking to protect herself from the guillotine, young aristocrat Blanche leaves her family and trembles her way to the Carmelite convent. But as the bedridden prioress admonishes the fearful Blanche, it is nuns who protect the convent, not the other way around.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Improv Houston presents Rod Man

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Best known as the winner of season 8 of Last Comic Standing, comedian Rod Man has a unique delivery and voice, featuring his laidback style, southern charm, wit, and ability to find the funny in everyday life.
HOUSTON, TX

