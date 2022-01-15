Foto Relevance presents "The Body as Memory" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Coinciding with Rothko Chapel’s annual observance of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, the program opens with a performance of and discussion about music central to the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. The Community Music Center of Houston Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Anne Lundy, will share a selection of music central to Dr. King’s transformative leadership and Black Americans’ historic and contemporary protests for equity. Dr. Shana L. Redmond, scholar of music, race and politics, will discuss the broader history surrounding the role of music in activism in the U.S., the importance of music in Rev. King’s life, and the strategic use of music within the Civil Rights Movement.
