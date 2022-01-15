Foto Relevance presents "The Body as Memory" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ric Nelson dives in headfirst. All mediums are possible with this man. They may be sliced and spliced together so people can’t figure out which way is up. People won’t want to come up for air though. And they will eat up every bit of the experience. His innovative use of photography and video, seen through the lens of fragmented glass is spellbinding, irrespective of the peppered expletives. Color, texture, movement, depth, beauty, humor, poetry, Nelson delivers.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO