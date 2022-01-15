ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box 13 ArtSpace presents January 2022 Exhibitions opening day

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Box 13 ArtSpace presents four new exhibitions in January. In the...

culturemap.com

Wally Workman Gallery presents Jihye Lim and Laura Post opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In conjunction with the city-wide printmaking festival PrintAustin, Wally Workman Gallery will present a show with Korean artist Jihye Lim and Texas artist Laura Post. Lim and Post both employ a surreal use of the figure. Post's sculptures combine various printmaking techniques with cast handmade paper to expand the boundaries of the medium of print and redefine ideas of portraiture. Lim's exquisite mezzotints explore ideas of rest, depicting the figure physically becoming one with objects of leisure.
VISUAL ART
Hartsville News Journal

Exhibit opens at Black Creek Arts

Black Creek Arts held a opening reception on Thursday, Jan.6 for “Anonymous Ancestors,” an installation by artist Susan Lenz. According to the Black Creek Arts Council web site, www.blackcreekarts.org, “To stand within Susan Lenz’s installation, Anonymous Ancestors is to become immersed in the myriad of family stories handed down through generations. Each snapshot is a frozen moment on life’s timeline. “Letters and words clipped from vintage print material allow one’s mind to wander, envisioning forgotten friends, past holidays, ancient occasions, former cars, and hilarious fashion trends. Yet, all the images are anonymous. The photos come from yard sales, auctions, and abandoned locations. “ Who are these people? Who really knows? They are distant aunts and uncles, cousins, grandparents, siblings, and in-laws. They are society’s family tree, our collective wall of ancestors.” The artist invites visitors to sit for a moment, browse through the scrapbooks, albums, and altered images. Patrons are asked to use the provided white gloves while contemplating heirlooms. This installation was made possible through the support of family and friends, including Allison Pederson and the staff and board of directors at Black Creek Arts Council; Springboard for the Arts and the Hinge Art Residency program, Fergus Falls, MN; Bill Mishoe’s Estate Services, Columbia, SC; Steve Dingman; all those who have donated vintage materials to Susan’s studio practice; and the many anonymous individuals who stared out of their half-forgotten pictures with inspiration. To preview ‘Anonymous Ancestors,” visit the artist’s web site, www.susanlenz. com. The exhibit will be on display at Black Creek Arts through Feb. 25.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Barry Whistler Gallery presents "Seriality+" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Barry Whistler Gallery will present "Seriality +," a group exhibition featuring work from including 18 artists. Artists included in the exhibition include...
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Kirk Hopper Fine Art presents Gil Rocha and Victor Calise Blanchard exhibit opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At Kirk Hopper Fine Art, artists Gil Rocha and Victor Calise Blanchard examine core issues that people are often reluctant to address. In the process, they challenge audiences to recognize something about themselves and the border society. These artists work in radically different modes but share an activist stance: both reveal the mechanisms of power and vulnerability by literally and figuratively stripping away layers of aesthetic and behavioral pretension. At issue is the notion of skin, a membrane that wraps and protects people, but can just as easily be made vulnerable, as well as eroded and ravaged.﻿
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Foto Relevance presents "The Body as Memory" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Foto Relevance will present "The Body as Memory," a group exhibition that brings together the work of three artists - Nick Simko, Gabriel García Román, and Caleb Cole - who each work with concepts of identity and queerness, both reaching into the past and looking toward the future. The show investigates the ways in which the body interacts with the environment around it - the cultures it is born into, how it is viewed, how it views itself within that context, and how it imagines itself. Each artist uses the visual form of the body to explore identity and memory within a culture where queer and minority histories are systematically erased by those who control the larger narrative.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Ro2 Art presents Julon Pinkston: "Marsh Wiggle Apparition" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Julon Pinkston confronts the flatness and proliferation of digital images through applying acrylic in thick, impasto-like layers, forming paintings that double as wall-sculpture. Originally trained in the military, upon finishing his tour of duty, Pinkston embraced the Army motto "Fortuna Favet Fortibus (Fortune Favors the Bold)" and pursued painting as a career. His most recent body of works move from pure gestural abstraction to describing nature in highly stylized formations.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden presents Bob Stuth-Wade: "The Comfort of Trees" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Valley House Gallery & Sculpture Garden presents Bob Stuth-Wade: "The Comfort of Trees," which includes paintings, watercolors, and mixed media works from the past three years. In addition to trees, the exhibition includes landscapes of Big Bend, Central Texas, the California coast, and still lifes in the studio.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

SITE131 presents "Abstract Now" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. SITE131 will present "Abstract Now," featuring Sara Issakharian’s explosive abstract paintings; Channing Hansen’s knitted works that surprisingly read as paintings, and b. chehayeb’s intimate colorful abstractions.
VISUAL ART
New Times

Studios on the Park presents first exhibit of the year, Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour, a new group show at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles, premiered at the beginning of January and is scheduled to remain on display through the end of February. Participating artists in this exhibit were asked to submit artworks of various media, including painting, photography, and mixed media, that interpret the show's theme and title.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Lima News

ArtSpace/Lima to host photography exhibition starting Jan. 9

LIMA — ArtSpace/Lima will host the annual Juried Photography Exhibition from Sunday, Jan. 9, to Saturday, Feb. 5, at 65 Town Square. The opening reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The showcase, which is free, will include more than 100 works from artists around the region....
LIMA, OH
chattanoogapulse.com

Kristine Potter's "Dark Waters" Photography Exhibit Opens January 20th

The ICA presents the US and Southeastern debut of Kristine Potter’s series, Dark Waters, made between 2015-present, and bringing together 19 of Potter’s gelatin silver photographs in their main gallery, along with her eponymous video work Dark Waters (2019) in the second gallery. Potter’s images are classified into...
PHOTOGRAPHY
KIII 3News

K Space Contemporary presents new exhibit by Corpus Christi artist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — K Space Contemporary will be presenting a new mixed-media and interactive art exhibition starting Friday, Jan 7. The artist, Nichole Schiller, is a Texas native graduating from Texas A&M - Corpus Christi in 2020 with her Bachelor of Fine Arts. She works in primarily 3D mediums including steel fabrication, wood, foundry works, and ceramics. Themes of her work focus on family origin, self responsibility, and silver linings.
culturemap.com

Anya Tish Gallery presents Paweł Dutkiewicz: "Concerto in E Minor" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Anya Tish Gallery presents "Concerto in E Minor," the fifth Houston solo exhibition by Polish abstract painter. In the recent work the artist employs his signature muted palette and geometric composition in order to draw comparisons between the mechanics of musical arrangements and his own process of abstract painting. Meditative, moving, and emblematic, this body of work occupies the same space as the effortlessly complex compositions of Fryderyk Chopin.
HOUSTON, TX
winonapost.com

Lanesboro Arts presents embroidery, quilt exhibition

Lanesboro Arts presents “Home: Exploring, Mending, Reimagining”, an exhibition showcasing a community quilt, embroidery work, and interactive audiovisual elements curated by artist Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo. The exhibition opens on Saturday, January 29, with an artist reception from 6-8 p.m.; the show runs through March 20. “Home: Exploring, Mending,...
LANESBORO, MN
culturemap.com

PrintMatters Houston presents "Steamrolled VIII" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. PrintMatters Houston presents "Steamrolled VIII," a curated exhibiton of work created at its popular biennial steamroller event, Rockin’ Rollin’ Prints 2021. This year’s artist theme was “2020 VISION.”
HOUSTON, TX
moodyonthemarket.com

2022 Gallery Exhibits Open at the Box Factory

January 21st through February 27th will jumpstart the 2022 series gallery shows at the Box Factory For The Arts, beginning with artists Robert R. Williams and Edward P. Shelton. The opening reception is scheduled for Friday, January 21st from 5:30pm – 7:00pm. Robert R. Williams specializes in portraits, done...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
culturemap.com

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Materials of Empire: Colonial Narratives 1700-1860" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Materials of Empire: Colonial Narratives 1700-1860" explores objects from the Rienzi Collection that shed light on the links between Europe, Africa, the Americas, and India. The exhibition examines the stories that objects reveal as well as conceal, and places them within the context of entangled legacies and experiences of empire.
HOUSTON, TX

