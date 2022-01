The St. Louis Blues met the Nashville Predators on Monday night. On an average night, the stakes would have been high: the Predators entered the game two points ahead of the Blues for second in the Central Division. But it was also the night the Blues retired legendary defenseman Chris Pronger’s number in a pregame ceremony, heightening the drama even more. After a rocky start, the Blues scored four unanswered goals en route to a 5-3 win. Here are three of the biggest takeaways from the victory.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO