Computers

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: EVerest

By Jakub Lewkowicz
SDTimes.com
 6 days ago

The goal of the open-source project EVerest is to develop and maintain an open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure. EVerest consists of a framework to configure several interchangeable modules which are coupled by...

sdtimes.com

HackerNoon

Looking for an Open Source Alternative to Shopify? Try Medusa

- The headless open-source Shopify alternative in Node.js - Lowering the bar for when developers and merchants can build headless - 5k stars since Sep and already in production at global ecommerce clients. TL;DR. The headless open-source Shopify alternative in Node.js. Lowering the bar for when developers and merchants can...
INTERNET
The Independent

Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after huge scientific breakthrough

Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after a number of major breakthroughs, the scientists behind them have announced.The new research shows that it is possible to make robust and reliable silicon-based quantum computers, that would be compatible with the existing manufacturing technology we have.Three separate papers in Nature together show that such silicon-based quantum processors are dependable and efficient enough that they could be made and used in the real world.Each of the three papers show quantum computers that are more than 99.9 per cent error free, far above the 99 per cent threshold considered as the...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

CAST Delivers Real-Time Open Source Insights Directly In Chrome Browsers

The ubiquitous use of open-source components in custom-built applications creates intellectual property and security risks for business owners and corporate legal teams. CAST Highlight provides an effective, fast-rollout alternative or complement to traditional Software Composition Analysis (SCA) products for controlling the risks inherent in open-source software across entire application portfolios.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

EVerest: The open source software stack for EV charging infrastructure

Even if you'd never buy a Tesla, electric vehicles (EVs) are the future. There's only one big problem. Unlike a gas-based car, where you can always find a gas station when you need to top off, there's nothing like enough electrical charging stations. One big reason for this is that there's no standardization to speak of behind those chargers. The Linux Foundation (LF) plans on changing this with the new LF Energy EVerest project.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Everest#The Everest#Energy Management#Mqtt#Everest#Pionix Gmbh#Lf Energy#The Linux Foundation
electrek.co

open source

The Foxconn-backed MIH “open source” EV platform project took significant steps towards being able to offer a complete, modern vehicle solution by forming an alliance with the AI experts at Autoware Foundation. The move will help accelerate the development of an integrated ADAS solution for the platform. A...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Open source developer corrupts widely-used libraries, affecting tons of projects

A developer appears to have purposefully corrupted a pair of open-source libraries on GitHub and software registry npm — “faker.js” and “colors.js” — that thousands of users depend on, rendering any project that contains these libraries useless, as reported by Bleeping Computer. While it looks like color.js has been updated to a working version, faker.js still appears to be affected, but the issue can be worked around by downgrading to a previous version (5.5.3).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
opensource.com

Must-have open source cheat sheets for 2022

You can't remember every command or shortcut you need to use. We are all human. Usually, I keep notes on separate bits of paper and in notebooks. This has led to some serious dysfunction on my desk. There is some five years' worth of clutter in scribbled bits everywhere. 2021's cheat sheets will bring that clutter down a notch. From JavaScript to Linux, there's something in this list for you.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fudzilla

Open source developer burns own libraries

Protesting against not giving back to the community. Popular open-source libraries colors and faker were defaced by their creator as the open saucey equivalent of a suicide bombing. The developer, named Marak Squires destroyed his libraries apparently as a protest “against mega-corporations and commercial consumers of open-source projects who extensively...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
devops.com

Open Source Observability Comes of Age in 2022

Observability is growing in importance to meet envisioned business objectives. Despite the benefits to performance data, organizations have faced challenges in realizing the full potential of observability based on implementation, distributed software tools, and other technological hurdles. But with new innovation, the era of true observability is upon us. Innovative...
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Open source isn't the security problem – misusing it is

Opinion We're going to be cleaning up Apache Log4j security problems for months to come, but the real problem isn't that it was open-source software. It's how we track and use open-source code. When security vulnerabilities were found in the extremely popular open-source Apache Log4j logging library, we knew we...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

When open-source developers go bad

Chances are unless you're a JavaScript programmer, you've never heard of the open-source Javascript libraries 'colors.js' and 'faker.js." They're simple programs that respectively let you use colored text on your node.js, a popular JavaScript runtime, console, and create fake data for testing. Faker.js is used with more than 2,500 other Node Package Manager (NPM) programs and is downloaded 2.4 million times per week. Colors.js is built into almost 19,000 other NPM packages and is downloaded 23 million times a week. In short, they're everywhere. And, when their creator, JavaScript developer Marak Squires, fouled them up, tens of thousands of JavaScript programs blew up.
COMPUTERS
CleanTechnica

The Linux Foundation Energy & EVerest Join Forces To Create An Open Sourced EV Charging Software

Yesterday, I met with Marco Möller, CEO and cofounder of Pionix, and Dr. Shuli Goodman, executive director of Linux Foundation Energy (LF Energy), who shared some details and insights about a major problem in electric vehicle charging and how their project, EVerest, is designed to solve that problem. EVerest is an open-source software stack designed for EV charging infrastructure and LF Energy just announced the project partnership on its website.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

How to build an open source metaverse

If I told you that all content and software you need to build the metaverse is already available and completely free, would you do it?. Hold that thought, and let's take a step back and explain the metaverse. What is the metaverse anyway?. Cyberpunk authors of the 20th century like...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxtoday.com

Alternatives to Autodesk Flame: Free and Open Source

Autodesk Flame is 3D visual effects (VFX), finishing, and color grading software. Flame is available for Linux but it’s proprietary software. What are the best free and open source alternatives to Autodesk Flame?
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Why we built an open source testing framework

If you've ever wanted to join an open source community and contribute or start an open source project of your own, then read on to find out about our fun and awesome open source project we created from scratch at Red Hat. I'm a Software Quality Engineering Manager in the OpenStack Networking group, and together with a team of engineers both from my team and from R&D, we collaborated to create the Tobiko open source testing framework.
COMPUTERS
SDTimes.com

Open Source Institute forms to boost open-source skills

In an effort to improve open-source skills in the IT sector, the University of Canberra and Instaclustr have formed the Open Source Institute (OpenSI). OpenSI will focus on open source training, certification, and research and development. The first online course offered through OpenSI will be Developer Training and Certification for...
EDUCATION
itprotoday.com

Litmus Chaos Engineering Open Source Project Advances in CNCF

The open source Litmus cloud-native chaos engineering project reached a major milestone on Jan. 11, with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) elevating it to incubation level. The CNCF, which is home to a growing number of cloud-native open source efforts, has three layers of maturity for its projects: sandbox,...
COMPUTERS
bedroomproducersblog.com

Fire Is An Open-Source Clipper Plugin By Wings Music

A pre-release version of the multi-band distortion plugin Fire by Wings Music is available for free download. The plugin will remain free and open-source beyond this beta release. Fire (Version 0.9.4) for macOS and Windows (AU and VST3) and source code are available from the developers Github. As it’s a...
COMPUTERS

