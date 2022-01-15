ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nicole Kidman Addresses Her AMC Theatres Commercial: ‘It’s So True’

By Jennifer Zhan
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Kidman has responded to the internet’s fascination with a recent performance of hers. And no, it’s not her rendition of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos or her portrayal of a Nordic queen in the upcoming...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Nicole Kidman Says She's Been 'Turned Down' in Hollywood Because of Age: 'At About 40, You're Done'

Nicole Kidman is getting candid about ageism in the film industry, specifically toward women. The 54-year-old actress recently spoke to Dujour about her latest film, Being the Ricardos, and reflected on her experience getting older and how it's impacted her treatment in Hollywood. Kidman admitted that older actresses typically get turned away from more roles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Lucille Ball
SheKnows

Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Kept On a Tight Lock & Key' With Daughter Sunday Rose

As a mom to four kids, Nicole Kidman no doubt has plenty of experience in the parenting game. But it seems her newly minted teenage daughter Sunday Rose is keeping Kidman on her toes. In a new interview with DuJour, the Oscar winner not only reveals that her 13-year-old has aspirations of getting into the entertainment business, but also that she pretty much runs the show in their household. Kidman told the magazine that Sunday Rose, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, has dreams of being a film director, adding, “through nothing I’ve done, though. She’s learned to edit, and if...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman reveals sad news about her mother's health

Nicole Kidman has shared the heartbreaking news that her mother, Janelle, is currently suffering from poor health. The actress revealed that she has returned to Australia to primarily look after her beloved mom and surround her with her grandchildren as she battles health issues, although Nicole did not reveal exactly what is wrong with the 81-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theatres#Amc Theaters#Academy Awards#Film Star#Nordic
KTVZ

Nicole Kidman back in Australia to care for her mother

Nicole Kidman has shared why she’s returned down under. The “Being Ricardos” star told NPR’s Terry Gross during a conversation on the program “Fresh Air” that she had returned to her native country because of her mother, Janelle Kidman’s, current health situation. “We’re...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Keith Urban Gushes Over Nicole Kidman's 'Spellbinding' Role As Lucille Ball

Keith Urban is beaming with pride following his wife’s Golden Globe win. Nicole Kidman won in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 9). Urban posted a sweet, congratulatory message on his Instagram story: “BABYGIRL - I’m so very proud of you! Your ‘becoming’ Lucille was spellbinding. I felt it, and I KNEW I was not alone. I love you so much Nicole Mary xxxxx”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana Circling 'Yellowstone' Creator's Upcoming Paramount+ Show

One of the many projects Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is developing for Paramount+ is Lioness, a series about an undercover female operative program that fights against drug cartels and in the Afghanistan war. Although Lioness has been in the works for a while, little was known about it until now. Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana are reportedly close to starring in the show.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Halts Production Due to COVID-19

Rising COVID-19 cases have led to the production shutdown of Universal’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The movie was filming in Queensland, Australia. The country, much like the rest of the world, is currently experiencing record-high levels of COVID infection and deaths amid the spread of the omicron variant. The Daily Mail was the first to report the temporary shutdown, which THR has confirmed, saying that the movie had only two weeks left in filming. (THR has not confirmed the production timeline.) Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever also star in the film, which features Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who come together to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the mistake they once made. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again helmer Ol Parker is directing. Universal has dated the movie for Sept. 30, 2022. Omicron continues to upend the industry, with Hollywood events like the Palm Springs Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival delaying or moving online, while awards shows like the PGAs and the Critics Choice Awards are postponing ceremonies.
MOVIES
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Fresh Air Weekend: Sidney Poitier; Nicole Kidman

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Fresh Air' remembers screen legend Sidney Poitier:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy