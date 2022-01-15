ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Roman Reigns: The Shield Fist Bump Is Beneath Me Now

By Gisberto Guzzo
 4 days ago

Roman Reigns wouldn't fist bump Seth Rollins. Can you believe that?. Last week on SmackDown, it was revealed that Roman Reigns' next challenger for the Universal Title would be his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins. The two men, along with Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) debuted together at Survivor Series 2012...

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE Recaps the Rivalry Between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will clash over the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 29, marking the next chapter in their long shared history. The pair debuted together as two-thirds of The Shield in 2012, and once Rollins betrayed the group two years later they often found themselves opposing each other in WWE's main event scene. The latest WWE Top 10 video recapped some of the highlights from their matches, including Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 31 and pinning Reigns to become WWE Champion and "The Visionary's" clean win over Reigns at Money in the Bank 2016 for his second WWE Championship.
Everyone liked the segment between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins starred in a good segment in the latest episode of SmackDown. The second provoked the 'Tribal Chief' by claiming that he needs the other members of the 'Bloodline' to shine. The response of the Universal champion was not long in coming, admitting that he preferred Becky Lynch as his next opponent (the Irish superstar is Rollins' wife).
Doudrop And Becky Lynch Try To Coexist, Royal Rumble Championship Challengers Face Off On 1/17 Raw

With 12 nights to go before Royal Rumble, Raw adds two matches to the card that may impact the upcoming premium live event. Tonight's episode of WWE Raw will feature Becky Lynch and Doudrop attempting to coexist before their Royal Rumble match for the WWE Raw Women's Title. Last week, Becky helped Doudrop secure a title match against her by making sure Bianca Belair did not pin Liv Morgan in a number one contender's Triple Threat. Now, they will face Bianca and Liv in tag team action 12 days away from Doudrop's first WWE Raw Women's Title shot outside of a live event.
UFC 270 card: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane and all fights this week

The UFC’s heavyweight titles will be unified in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend, as Francis Ngannou defends against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou (16-3) is 11-2 in the UFC, with 10 of his wins in the promotion coming via knockout/TKO and the other by way of submission. Most of the French Cameroonian’s KOs come very early, and in his last bout he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round to take the American’s heavyweight title.That was in March, with Ngannou avenging a decision defeat by Miocic in the process, while Gane (10-0) fought...
Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
Moose Talks About Why He Wants A Match With Roman Reigns

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose commented on why he wants to have a match-up with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the near future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m...
Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
Top 4 Opponents of Universal Champion Roman Reigns!

Roman Reigns is the most prominent full-time performer on the present WWE stable, as he has been the headliner of all major events for quite some time, notably 4 successive WrestleMania main events. The Big Dog, in addition to being WWE’s top Superstar, has won numerous championships on the main roster, crowning him a Grand Slam Champion.
