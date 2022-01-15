ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Robinson scores 24, leads Fresno State past UNLV 73-68

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead Fresno State to a 73-68 victory over UNLV on Friday night.

Anthony Holland had 14 points and Isaiah Hill scored 12 for the Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 Mountain West).

Bryce Hamilton made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points for UNLV (9-7, 1-2). Donovan Williams had 15 points and Royce Hamm Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels.

UNLV drew within 65-60 when Hamilton hit a 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining. A three-point play by UNLV’s Williams made it 69-66 with 1:19 to go. Two free throws by Hamilton made it 71-68 with 53 seconds remaining, then Hill made a pair for Fresno State with 14 seconds left, sealing the victory.

The game was tied at 22 before Fresno State finished the first half on an 11-1 run. The Bulldogs’ lead was in double digits for most of the second half.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Fresno, CA
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
The Hill

AT&T, Verizon to delay 5G rollout near certain airports

AT&T and Verizon on Tuesday each agreed to temporarily delay their 5G rollouts near certain airports amid concerns over possible flight disruptions. The move follows mounting outside pressure and comes amid warnings from U.S. airlines that new 5G wireless service that was set to start Wednesday could ground flights and leave potentially thousands of Americans stranded while also delaying goods.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Unlv#Ap#Runnin
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy