Tiger made the trip over to Shoemaker High School on Tuesday Night to take on the Grey Wolves in a district basketball match up. The Tigers found themselves in a fight during the first quarter but thanks to a late quarter 3 by Peyton Euer the Tigers went into the second quarter with the lead 11-10. The second quarter saw the Tigers come alive for 23 points including 5 threes by 4 different players, as they outscored the Grey Wolves to lead 39-14 at half. The third quarter saw the Tigers extend their lead to 20 points but a late bucket by the Grey Wolves saw the score at 49-32 going into the fourth quarter. The Grey Wolves ramped up their pressure and went on a 15-0 run during the fourth quarter. However, the Tigers withstood the charge and made key free throws down the stretch to cement a key 62-56 victory. The win improves the Tigers 22-4 overall and 5-1 in district. They will next be in action on Friday night January 21st at home vs. the Harker Heights Knights. Tip off will be at 7 PM.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO