States that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is repealed

By Morgan Mullings
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker analyzed a Contraception study on the impact on abortion access without the protection of Roe v. Wade. While some states have safeguards in their own constitutions, many have laws against abortion waiting to be...

ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Michigan voters want Roe v. Wade abortion law kept in place

DETROIT – More than two-thirds of Michigan voters want the Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade in place, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Survey results show overwhelming support for the abortion law, which is currently at risk of being overturned or diminished by the U.S. Supreme Court. A decision from SCOTUS is expected later this year.
DETROIT, MI
wvxu.org

Access to contraception could be threatened if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

If the U.S. Supreme Court moves to overrule or weaken Roe v. Wade, other rights, from same-sex marriage to birth control to in-vitro fertilization, could also be threatened. Right now, the high court is considering a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. A decision is expected in June. If the court moves to overturn Roe, legal scholars warn the impacts of such a move would be widespread and could imperil gay rights, contraceptives and certain fertility treatments.
CINCINNATI, OH
WPFO

Mainers speak on the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Over 100 people gathered outside the state's Capitol Saturday. Maine's 'Right to Life' group held a memorial to remember lives lost to abortion with Saturday marking 49 years since the Supreme Court decision of Roe V. Wade. Roe V Wade is under review largely due to a...
MAINE STATE
19thnews.org

State lawmakers prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade

With federal abortion rights hanging by a thread, state legislatures across the country are preparing to enact a slew of new laws that could virtually eliminate access to the procedure in large swaths of the country. Most legislatures have not yet convened for their 2022 legislative sessions, which typically begin...
U.S. POLITICS
Women's eNews

As the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Arrives, Pro-Choice Rallies are on the Rise

RiseUp4AbortionRights.org is one of numerous organizations planning peaceful rallies on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade (January 22nd). This rally, to be held on the steps of the US Supreme Court at 12pm (EST), is what one of the rally’s initiators, Sunsara Taylor, says, “Is the start of what must become a society-shaking mass struggle to defeat the current assault on abortion rights.”
PROTESTS
Longview News-Journal

Parker: End of the Roe v. Wade era?

After a COVID-19 driven timeout last year, March for Life returns this year to Washington, D.C., for the 49th year, noting the anniversary of and support to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision of Jan. 22, 1973. This began the era of legal abortion in the USA. A high turnout...
WASHINGTON, DC
coloradopolitics.com

Abortion opponents gear up for potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

This is the 49th year for people who oppose abortion to gather for rallies and marches recognizing the January anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion in all states. It’s a pivotal time, anti-abortion advocates say, with the possibility of the nation’s highest court overturning Roe...
DENVER, CO
East Bay Times

Opinion: We must not return to pre-Roe vs. Wade world of restrictions

Current attempts to destroy the right to abortion, if successful, will return us to a pre-1973 Roe vs. Wade world of restrictions. Working at Family Planning Alternatives and Women’s Community Clinic in San Jose allowed me to see the difference between the pre- and post-Roe eras. I heard the horrors of illegal, back-alley abortions. So the moment the Supreme Court decision was announced, women showed up spontaneously on Market Street in San Francisco to celebrate their joy and freedom. Shortly thereafter, our clinic began offering low-cost, safe, legal and accessible abortions onsite. Women no longer needed to go to a hospital to have their abortions. During that period, I held the hands of hundreds of women during their safe, legal abortions.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSIS Radio

Roe v Wade Observance Planned

Roe v. Wade, the historic case in 1973 that legalized abortion in all 50 states, is arguably one of the most controversial and divisive cases in U.S. Supreme Court history. The public is invited to attend a memorial observance of the 40th anniversary of Roe v. Wade from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, on the Pettis County Courthouse west lawn in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS

