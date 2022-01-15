ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kerry Godliman: ‘A lot of panel shows are hosted by white straight guys – so you’re outnumbered’

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnRDk_0dmTTryt00

Get your tits out!” Kerry Godliman can remember hearing this particular jeer during her early days of stand-up. “I suppose there was always this feeling that it was ironic,” the comedian and star of After Life says now, more than a decade later. “A lot was got away with during that time because tonally, it was never sincere. That doesn’t make it OK.”

Like all veteran comedians, Godliman has lived through a shift in her industry. A shift that means telling a woman to get her tits out on stage is less heard of nowadays. “I mean it’s about time,” she says. “For so long, we weren’t allowed to talk about being mothers or menstruating. We were told nobody was interested – but then suddenly you realise, everyone is interested.” After Godliman understood that, she marvelled at the vastness of material at her disposal. “At the moment, it’s about HRT [hormone replacement therapy] for me.”

It wasn’t a far leap for the comic, who began her career performing somewhat gonzo sketches about mundane life in London’s live scene. She has since built up an impressive CV on screen, including several appearances on Live at the Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show and 8 Out of 10 Cats. There have been scene-stealing parts on an eclectic bunch of shows: Derek, Save Me, Call the Midwife and Channel 4’s sex work drama Adult Material – but it’s her role in After Life that clinched Godliman’s star status. No matter that she plays a dead woman.

The hit Netflix series – written and directed by Ricky Gervais – returned for its third and final season this week. Gervais plays Tony Johnson, a small-town journalist whose wife of 25 years (that’ll be Godliman), Lisa, has died of cancer. In his grief, Tony rejects social niceties and embarks on a crusade of saying and doing whatever he wants. All the while, those around him try to pierce through his new armour. Tony’s wife is one of those people, speaking to him through videos she recorded in her final days.

Their on-screen marriage might be make-believe but the relationship between Godliman and Gervais is real. In interviews, their banter reveals a close friendship, which began in 2005 when the writer cast Godliman with tiny parts in Extras and Life’s Too Short . “I’ve always been very, very flattered that Ricky keeps me in mind,” she says. “He’s such a big influence in the world of culture that when you’re involved in one of his projects, a lot of people see it. That’s exciting.”

Things changed for Godliman after her role as the saintly but practical care home manager Hannah in Gervais’s comedy Derek. Godliman has become a sort of everywoman of British TV, someone whose humour and kindness can temper even Gervais’s tart tongue. You can hear it on our call, too. Godliman has a raucous laugh that she unleashes generously in between vigorous, to-the-point answers. She’s not the type to overthink things. As she puts it, she’s prone to “boshing” it out. “When I got married, I was practically running down the aisle,” she laughs. “I just want to crack on with it. But it’s an approach to life that doesn’t offer much opportunity for reflection.”

Let’s try to reflect now, then. Godliman grew up in the suburbs of northwest London in the Seventies and Eighties. “Really nice” is how she describes her childhood. “I had a nice time. I enjoyed school. My mum and dad were lovely. I had no complaints. No distinguishing hardships or features.” Then came drama school at Rose Bruford, where she studied Ibsen and Brecht. It was an uphill slog after that. “You have to endure a lot of unemployment in this career. Everybody knows how crappy it is – what the stats for success are.” She was enthusiastic but found the uncertainty frustrating. “I couldn’t tolerate the lack of power over my own creative voice, my own career and my own income. It was just too hard.” Godliman knows it’s not the most sympathetic cause. “No one really cares – and rightly so. You’ve made a bizarre career choice and there are so many jobs that could bring more value to the world and you’ve decided to become a professional show-off?” She laughs. “And now you’re complaining!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRnel_0dmTTryt00

Godliman pivoted to stand-up. She enrolled in a stand-up course at City Lit and gigs soon followed. When I point out that comedy seems as tough a nut to crack as acting, she pauses. “Things might’ve changed since I started but what I liked about stand-up at the time was that it wasn’t as insular as the acting world. It was a meritocracy – you went to gigs and if you made people laugh you got asked back. It felt like a thing that I had far more control over than acting.”

Early reviews of Godliman’s shows are accompanied by “First Woman” headlines. Things like: Godliman is part of so-and-so venue’s first-ever all female bill. “Now it’s not a big deal to have two women on a bill, whereas before it still felt a bit token.” And so goes the enduring plight of “women in comedy”. “It’s funny,” Godliman ventures. “Because it always manages to come up in one form or another. Now it’s looking at it retrospectively but for a long time the conversation was, ‘Are women funny?’ The question has been reframed but it’s still a topic of interest or curiosity, isn’t it?” Before I can answer, Godliman concludes, frankly: “I long for the day when it doesn’t come up at all.” For now, though, she understands why it does. “I suppose women are fascinated by gender politics because we’re on the front line of it.”

Godliman has become a recognisable face on British panel shows, a litmus test for any comedian in this country and one she’s passed with flying colours. She loves being on them, but is blunt about their shortcomings. “There’s still lots of shows that are very, very male and they’ll only have one woman. Or two if we’re lucky.” She pauses for a moment. “But the problem with a lot of these shows is that they’re hosted by white straight guys, so already as a panellist you’re going to be outnumbered. It’s not about the guests, it’s the anchors and the captains who are carrying the shows.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEH53_0dmTTryt00

As is routine now, conversation inevitably turns to “the line” in comedy. Where it is. If it exists. “It’s interesting that people like talking about this at the moment,” says Godliman. “But no, nothing’s out of bounds if it’s done in the right way. Ricky is very articulate on that subject, isn’t he? Whereas I’m not really a shock comic. Occasionally I tweet something political and I get a bit of s*** for it and it doesn’t feel very nice but that’s OK. That’s part of being in a free-speech environment.”

It’s not the trolls that trouble her. “It’s the people running the country who bother me more.” At least, I think Godliman said “running”. Or maybe it was “ruining”. By this point, it seems we agree that there’s not much distinction between the two.

‘After Life’ season three is streaming on Netflix now

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Kerry Godliman
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Apollo#The Jonathan Ross Show#Channel 4
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
Variety

Kendis Gibson Jumps to CBS Miami To Anchor Morning, Noon Newscasts

Kendis Gibson, a veteran anchor who  worked most recently for MSNBC, is jumping to a new role at CBS’ Miami station, WFOR, where he will anchor the morning and noon newscasts. The move shows ViacomCBS bringing in new local staffers under Wendy McMahon, co-president of the company’s news and stations unit, and Gibson says he welcomed the chance to take on a wider range of reporting than he was able to do at MSNBC, where he was anchoring early mornings on weekends. “I wanted to get away from working in the hyper-partisan 24/7 political news space,” he tells Variety. “This is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Admits He Lied to Co-Star Emma Stone About ‘Spider-Man’ Appearance

With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continuing to delight audiences, former Peter Parker and fan favorite of the new movie, Andrew Garfield, is still admitting to the great lengths he went to in order to keep his participation a secret. Garfield has been candid about having to lie to people about whether he was going to appear in the new film or not, calling it “thrilling.” Now, we’re hearing that he event went so far as to lie to former directors and co-stars. While speaking on the Happy. Sad. Confused podcast Garfield discussed that he even lied to “Spider-Man” director Marc Webb...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Halts Production Due to COVID-19

Rising COVID-19 cases have led to the production shutdown of Universal’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The movie was filming in Queensland, Australia. The country, much like the rest of the world, is currently experiencing record-high levels of COVID infection and deaths amid the spread of the omicron variant. The Daily Mail was the first to report the temporary shutdown, which THR has confirmed, saying that the movie had only two weeks left in filming. (THR has not confirmed the production timeline.) Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever also star in the film, which features Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who come together to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the mistake they once made. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again helmer Ol Parker is directing. Universal has dated the movie for Sept. 30, 2022. Omicron continues to upend the industry, with Hollywood events like the Palm Springs Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival delaying or moving online, while awards shows like the PGAs and the Critics Choice Awards are postponing ceremonies.
MOVIES
E! News

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined more than a week after his passing. The legendary actor died on Jan. 6 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News. He was 94. While he had suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Extra

New Details on What Caused Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet’s Split

Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, announced their split last week after 16 years together, and now sources are shedding light on what went wrong. A Bonet insider tells People the breakup didn’t happen “overnight.”. The source insists the stars "were amazing for years, until they no...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

440K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy