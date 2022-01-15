ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Missing El Paso County mom, kids, found safe

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZ1hr_0dmTSV0U00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Update, 9:15 a.m. The family had returned home Saturday morning and were safe, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office .

Original: A 33-year-old woman and her two young sons were last seen on Jan. 8.

Tanya Bebb and her 10-year-old and 3-year-old sons disappeared from the 4000 block of North Curtis Road in a red-colored sedan with a Hispanic male who has a goatee reported going by the name “Michael.” She told her family she was going to get something to eat with a friend.

5-year-old rescued from water with father suffers life-threatening injuries; police asking for witnesses

She was reported missing on Jan. 12 and is described as a 5-foot-7-inch white female with hazel eyes who weighs 230 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information about Bebb or her whereabouts, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Denver, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kdvr#Hispanic#5 Foot 7 Inch#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy