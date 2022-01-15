Missing El Paso County mom, kids, found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Update, 9:15 a.m. The family had returned home Saturday morning and were safe, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office .

Original: A 33-year-old woman and her two young sons were last seen on Jan. 8.

Tanya Bebb and her 10-year-old and 3-year-old sons disappeared from the 4000 block of North Curtis Road in a red-colored sedan with a Hispanic male who has a goatee reported going by the name “Michael.” She told her family she was going to get something to eat with a friend.

She was reported missing on Jan. 12 and is described as a 5-foot-7-inch white female with hazel eyes who weighs 230 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information about Bebb or her whereabouts, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.