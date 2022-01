Candy Montgomery was thought of as a pillar of her community. That perception changed, however, after she had an affair with a married man and killed his wife with an axe. Born Candace Wheeler, Candy grew up an Army brat, moving from base to base throughout her childhood. She eventually married a man named Pat Montgomery, who worked as an electrical engineer at Texas Instruments. In 1977, the Montgomerys moved to Collin County, Texas and had two children, a son and a daughter. Candy was a full-time mom and the family’s social life revolved around the First United Methodist Church of Lucas.

