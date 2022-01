Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to overweight, citing the recent pullback in shares. Analyst Gary Mobley raised his rating, but kept his $205 price target, implying 25% upside to Ambarella (AMBA) shares from current levels, noting that it is "one of the purest ways in the chip sector to play the AI/ML computer vision at the edge," while adding it is also a pure play for Level 2 - and higher - advanced driving automotive systems in the market.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO