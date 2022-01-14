PCCP, LLC provides a $75 million loan to Griffis Residential for the acquisition and repositioning of The Post, a 208-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle
PCCP, LLC has provided a $75 million senior loan to Griffis Residential for the acquisition and repositioning of The Post, a 16-story, 208-unit apartment property located at 888 Western Avenue in downtown Seattle. Situated at the intersection of the Seattle Central Business District, Waterfront, and Pioneer Square submarkets, the...yieldpro.com
Comments / 0