ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

KATHIE’S KORNER — Dream, that’s the thing to do

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not trying to tell all my readers what to do? Well, maybe a little. (Suggestions?) Dream definition: 1) a series of thoughts or images during a person’s sleep; 2) a cherished aspiration, ambition or ideal; or 3) events, places or people relevant to the dreamer, in some...

www.panews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Daily Sentinel

God’s Kids Korner: Is Christmas over?

It has been more than a week since we were celebrating, opening gifts, and eating a huge Christmas dinner. What is left of the Christmas celebration? A trash bag full of used wrapping paper and empty boxes? The Christmas tree and all the decorations have been taken down and stored in the attic for another year? Christmas is over and our lives have returned to normal. It is back to work for the adults and back to school for the children. Yes, Christmas is over — at least for another year.
RELIGION
clarionherald.org

Dreams begin in the rubble; let’s keep dreaming

Dreams begin here: A bold proclamation on a billboard holds my attention. Dreams begin here: In the midst of the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Ida. Dreams begin here: Not in the snappy sports car the billboard advertised but here, in life, crumpled and broken; here, the ground of dreams. Dreams...
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Sentinel

God’s Kids Korner: Just what the doctor ordered

We often hear someone say, “That was just what the doctor ordered.” What do they mean? They usually mean that something happened which was exactly what they wanted or needed. Do you know where we got that expression? Well, when we are sick, we usually go to the doctor. After checking us over to find out what is making us sick, the doctor takes a special piece of paper and writes out a prescription. The prescription tells us what kind of medicine we need to take to make us well. After leaving the doctor’s office, we take the prescription to the drug store, and the pharmacist fills the prescription with the medicine that the doctor ordered. If we take the medicine as the doctor ordered, we usually get well. That’s where we got the expression, “That was just what the doctor ordered.”
RELIGION
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Port Arthur, TX
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
wfpk.org

Mel’s Diner playlist: “Dreams”

The first “Mel’s Diner” of 2022 featured your requests for songs with any version of the word “DREAM” in the title– and, man, did you come through!. Here’s a playist of everything Mel played, plus a ton of extras that wouldn’t fit into the hour…
MUSIC
kyma.com

Do dreams come true? We asked that of today’s local youth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Across the nation communities celebrate the life of one of the greatest Civil Rights leaders to ever can himself an American. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wanted more than equality for African-Americans, he wanted unity between all people. In Yuma, the local chapter of the...
YUMA, AZ
Bolivar Herald Free Press

Winter’s dream

We asked, and you delivered. BH-FP readers responded to the call for photos from their neck of the woods as Mother Nature and Jack Frost collaborated to paint the community a wintery white Saturday, Jan. 15. Nature’s artistic sense was on display this weekend, as frosty brushstrokes put the finishing...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Arthur Newsmedia
Slate

My Son’s School Wants Me to Offer My Expertise for Free

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a Black woman married to a white man and we have a teenage son together. Our son goes to a private school in the next town over that’s probably 85 percent white, and one of the school’s administrators asked if I could speak to the student body during their Black History Month celebration in February about the importance of creating a racially inclusive community. I’m not an experienced public speaker, but I have some good ideas about how the school could improve in that regard. The only sticking point is the school isn’t willing to pay me to speak, and the admin said, “The speech will provide you with great exposure since it will be broadcast virtually to influential parents and boosters. Also, your speech could help numerous parents see the light, and you can’t put a price tag on that.” This irks me because this school is flush with cash, and I know they’ve paid other (white) speakers before. When I told my son that I wanted to approach the administration about wanting to be paid to do this, he begged me to speak at the event for free and not make a scene that could put a target on his back. I’m not sure how to proceed. Should I take the unpaid speech for the sake of my son?
KIDS
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX – Take time to support our pets with local groups

Not long after Betty White passed away I started to notice the #BettyWhiteChallenge encouraging people to pick a local rescue or animal shelter in their area and donate $5 in Betty White’s name on what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17. I have no idea where the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

AT THE MOVIES: Asghar Farhadi delivers another great movie with A Hero

A little over a decade ago, filmmaker Asghar Farhadi delivered A Separation, one of those widely acclaimed features you watch years after it first hit theaters and discover that it's even better than the years of hype would suggest. With this project, Farhadi weaved a story about a morally complicated man navigating a divorce and potential murder charges. The questions of morality, truth, and justice were heavy in this film and Farhadi managed to navigate such weighty queries with a stunningly deft hand. Though his newest directorial effort, A Hero, isn't as good as A Separation (what is?), it's another slice of morally complicated cinema...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Port Arthur News

BRIGHT FUTURES — Jennifer Lopez is a Bob Hope School billboard star in so many ways

Bob Hope High School senior Jennifer Lopez might be a billboard student for the school. Lopez plays four sports, works and volunteers all while maintaining good grades. “I started working when I was 16,” she said. “I have been in college classes since I was in ninth grade. I volunteer at the elementary. Whenever they do events like field days, we go and help with that and help with the kids.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
ANIMALS
Port Arthur News

RELIGION BRIEFS — Drive-through food pantry planned Saturday morning

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-through food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon today at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St. will feature their Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information call 409-548-1360.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Pot Stirrer Has a ‘Killer’ Night in Store

Daytime fave heads to primetime in a chilling LMN premiere. We have exciting news to share for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Sean Kanan (Deacon). The CBS soap vet will be turning up in a new LMN (Lifetime Movie Network) premiere this weekend. On Friday, January 21, at 8pm, Kanan will appear in the role of Earl in Killer Ambition alongside Jonathan Stoddard (The Young and the Restless, young John), Tahnee Harrison, Carrie Schroeder and Monique Parent.
TV & VIDEOS
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: Is Christmas over?

It has been more than a week since we were celebrating, opening gifts, and eating a huge Christmas dinner. What is left of the Christmas celebration? A trash bag full of used wrapping paper and empty boxes? The Christmas tree and all the decorations have been taken down and stored in the attic for another year? Christmas is over and our lives have returned to normal. It is back to work for the adults and back to school for the children. Yes, Christmas is over — at least for another year.
RELIGION
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: Just what the doctor ordered

We often hear someone say, “That was just what the doctor ordered.” What do they mean? They usually mean that something happened which was exactly what they wanted or needed. Do you know where we got that expression? Well, when we are sick, we usually go to the doctor. After checking us over to find out what is making us sick, the doctor takes a special piece of paper and writes out a prescription. The prescription tells us what kind of medicine we need to take to make us well. After leaving the doctor’s office, we take the prescription to the drug store, and the pharmacist fills the prescription with the medicine that the doctor ordered. If we take the medicine as the doctor ordered, we usually get well. That’s where we got the expression, “That was just what the doctor ordered.”
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy