UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Dr. Ariel Carmichael has seen how devastating COVID-19 can be to the workplace firsthand, especially as a medical worker. “Half of my clinic is out sick with COVID right now, because all the people keep coming into my clinic saying, ‘Hey I think I have COVID,’ spreading it to my staff,” she said.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO