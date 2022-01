Economists at ING offered a brief preview of next week important macro releases, including the Chinese GDP report and Australian labour market report. “When China releases its activity and GDP data on Monday, we expect to see a slight uptrend in retail sales and fixed asset investments, as the job market has started to stabilise and the government has encouraged the start of infrastructure investments managed by local governments. GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 will be down compared to the previous quarter, due to defaults in real estate companies and some base effect.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO