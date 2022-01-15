Coup’s Takeaways: Jimmy Butler Returns, Closes Out Hawks

With just two victories in their last eight games, the Milwaukee Bucks have been spiraling out of control lately. Their most recent loss came last night versus the Atlanta Hawks in a game that has caused some justifiable concern. The Hawks had lost 10 consecutive home games leading up to Monday’s game against the Bucks, their most recent home win coming all the way back in November. Atlanta had been outright awful on their home floor lately, but Milwaukee ultimately did not take advantage of the opportunity, despite having a commanding lead for most of the game. After the Bucks led by double digits, the Hawks rallied back and claimed their very first lead of the game in the latter half of the fourth quarter and held on to secure a 121-114 win over the defending champs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO