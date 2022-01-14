UMC MEN’S BASKETBALL SNAPS LOSING STREAK WITH NSIC WIN OVER CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
kroxam.com
7 days ago
FIRST HALF – The first half was filled with points early. UMC started the game on a 9-2 run with baskets from Brian Sitzmann (Sr. Savage, Minn.), Zach Westphal (Sr. West Fargo, N.D.), and four points from Nathaniel Powell (So. Nottingham, England). The Golden Eagles were firing on all cylinders starting...
Ben Limback knows what it's like to win a regular-season men's basketball conference title for Concordia. Limback was a player for the Bulldogs in 1996 when they last won the league title, back when they competed in the NIAC. Concordia has been in the GPAC since 2000, and with a month left in the regular season, it's in a position to win that elusive title.
MARSHALL — The Southwest Minnesota State University men’s basketball team (9-6, 5-5 NSIC) returns to the friendly confines of the R/A Facility this Friday and Saturday hosting a pair of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division opponents. •SMSU opens the weekend taking on the University of Minnesota Crookston...
Alabama basketball had a prime opportunity Wednesday to show it had the toughness coach Nate Oats has coveted. The Crimson Tide held a comfortable double-digit lead heading down the stretch in the second half against No. 16 LSU, but the Tigers weren't done. With just under five minutes left, LSU tied the game.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Boston College at Louisville Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes and Quotes. Louisville now leads the all-time series against Boston College 10-4, including a perfect 5-0 mark at home. The Cardinals held Boston College to just 54 points, their fewest points allowed since giving up 54 at...
The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team was picked to finish fifth in the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Preseason Coaches Poll released Thursday, January 20 by the conference office. The ranking is the highest for the team in the program’s history, as their 2021 ranking of seventh was their highest previously.
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego men's basketball team seeks its fourth straight WCC win on Thursday, traveling to BYU for a 6:00 PM PT tip. Full game notes attached. San Diego Toreros (10-7, 3-1 WCC) • BYU Cougars (15-4, 3-1 WCC) Thursday, January 20, 2022 • 6:00...
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team’s winning streak has stretched to seven games after they defeated a rival Section 8AA team, Thief River Falls 47-30 on Monday at Thief River Falls to push their record up to 10-2 on the season. Tonight they face another rival and Section 8AA foe, the East Grand Forks Green Wave who are 5-5 and on a two game winning streak. Game time at the Crookston High School is 7:30 PM and the game will be LIVE VIDEO STREAMED on kroxam.com.
The Crookston Pirates were slated to play #5 ranked Fergus Falls on Tuesday, but was blizzard out of that one, so they’ll try again tonight when they host the Bagley-Fosston Flyers in a match up of Section 8A teams. The Pirates have lost three in a row and are 1-11-1 on the season while Bagley-Fosston is having a good year with six wins in a row including a 4-1 win at Duluth Marshall. The Flyers have raised their record to 8-7-1 on the year. Game time is 7:00 PM at the Crookston Sports Center and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 6:30 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and also on two other KROX platforms. You can listen anywhere in the world by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page and you can watch it LIVE on the krox video stream.
St. Thomas Aquinas three-time state champion quarterback Zion Turner committed to the Connecticut Huskies, he announced this week on Twitter. Turner, who is the only St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback to win three consecutive state titles as a starter, revealed his decision after receiving an offer from the Huskies in early December. Ranked a three-star prospect by 247sports, Turner chose UConn ...
The scene was set for Crispus Attucks.
The Tigers, who entered their Thursday's City tournament quarterfinal at Bishop Chatard on a three-game win streak, were well on their way to knocking off the undefeated Trojans. Attucks was up 46-33 early in the fourth quarter, with every basket seemingly knocking some life out of Chatard. All it had to do was hold steady and cruise.
...
FIRST-PERIOD – It was an extremely physical game right from the start, with both teams playing hard from the opening drop of the puck. Jack Doda got the scoring started for the Pirates, as he received a pass at the blue line and just threw it on the net to beat the goalie, giving the Pirates an early 1-0 lead. The Flyers wasted no time responding, scoring another strange goal on a bouncing puck to tie the game at 1-1 less than four minutes into the game. The teams traded a few shots, and at the 9:21 mark, the Flyers would snag their first lead of the game on a goal from Logan Merschman. “We weren’t great in the first period,” said Pirates Head Coach Josh Hardy. “I thought we dug ourselves in a hole tonight, and the biggest difference tonight was we showed a lot of heart and effort later in the game to come back.” Each team would have a couple of chances on the Power Play but would be unsuccessful, and Bagley-Fosston would take a 2-1 lead into the second period. The Flyers outshot the Pirates 9-5 in the first period.
Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State.
The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deanara Mbouge loves playing basketball, and that infectious passion is apparent every time she takes the court for the Olentangy Berlin girls team.
Case in point, the 5-foot-10 senior post player stole the ball just beyond the 3-point line Jan. 18 as a Westerville Central player was moving the ball up the court....
Comments / 0