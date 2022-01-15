ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef opens new fried chicken restaurant in West Oakland

By Justine Waldman
 4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A highly anticipated fried chicken sandwich restaurant opened up on Friday in West Oakland and judging by the line of people who waited to dig in, it is off to a solid start.

The chef behind the new spot is spreading his wings and doing it successfully despite the pandemic and supply chain shortages.

What would make people wait in line for hours for something to eat?

Maybe something as delicious as a fried chicken sandwich.

Chef Matt Horn, best known for the wildly popular Horn BBQ, has a new restaurant on his plate — “Kowbird.”

The star of the show is the southern bird sandwich with chicken dipped in buttermilk and seasoned flour topped with housemade pickles and “bird sauce” on a potato bun.

Horn got his inspiration from the ladies in his life who showed him how Sol Food brings people together.

You can’t be chicken when opening a business in 2022. Horn pushed through COVID delays and supply chain shortages.

Other hot items on the menu are wings, mac and cheese and a salted caramel apple.

Kowbird is 1733 Peralta Street in Oakland.

You’ll know you are there when your stomach starts to growl and you see the line outside.

Araceli Parra
4d ago

I'm going to do like I do at Disneyland, while everyone is at Kowbird, I'm going to be at Horn... Maybe I'll get lucky and there is no line now. I'm sure the new spot is as delicious and filling as Horn BBQ. Once the wait time dies down a bit, I'll check it out.

American Blues
3d ago

Love Horn's bar-b-q but oh my gosh, is it expensive! I have never paid that much for 4 tiny ribs al la cart in my life ($17) (and I mean tiny!). I had to order 2 orders just to have enough to eat and those and each individual side (2) and a soda came up to $50! I just hope his chicken sandwiches are not as overpriced as his ribs (also, I did not get the grill taste but more like an oven taste) and not so small you have to order 2 just to get an actual meal.

