Environment

Rain, snow, wind in forecast for weekend

By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow again is in the forecast, with the National Weather Service calling...

www.timesdaily.com

CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. Wednesday is about 40 degrees colder than Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the single digits. Western Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 35; the metro’s will be 20 below. The National Weather Service has issued a widespread wind chill alert for Minnesota, lasting through noon on Thursday for most places. (credit: CBS) Wind speeds will fall by Wednesday evening, but it will still feel below zero through Thursday – which will only have a high of 2 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm back into the high teens Friday, which will also be our next chance for light snow. Some quick storm systems will bring roughly half an inch of snow on Friday and Saturday night. More flakes will possibly fly Sunday and Monday, and temps will fall back to the single digits early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WVNews

Weekend storm dumps snow and freezing rain

KINGWOOD — The streets of Kingwood were nearly deserted Monday after a snowstorm enveloped the county Sunday into Monday afternoon. Small power outages were reported in Rowlesburg, Aurora and Tunnelton. The whole county was placed under a winter storm warning from 1 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Monday. By...
KINGWOOD, WV
Times Daily

Freezing rain possible overnight in the Shoals

The latest in a January string of wintry precipitation possibilities could come in the predawn hours on Thursday, and could result in a light icy glaze on roads later that morning. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
WSAZ

Wednesday evening forecast | Rain, then snow

(WSAZ) - WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher shares his snowfall forecast for the Wednesday evening weather event that will first begin as rain. A changeover to snow will happened after 7 p.m. from North to South, meteorologists forecast. It will be a light event compared to the past two storms, but...
CBS 42

When could we see more winter weather in Alabama?

First and foremost, winter weather in the south is tricky, at best. And I promise, what you want to happen versus what will happen rarely pan out. As you read this, you are in one of three camps. The “I absolutely want snow” camp, the “I don’t want any of that devil’s dander” camp, or […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Brief Thaw Wednesday Before Snow Moves In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Another Round Of Snow Expected Overnight Into Thursday Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next measurable amount of snowfall is on its way, starting as rain late Wednesday night before transitioning fully into snow. That will last into mid-day Thursday, meaning many people will battle the flakes heading into work. The system will move into the region as rain around 11 p.m. Wednesday due to mild temperatures at bedtime. Colder air will settle in the early hours Thursday, creating freezing rain. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and South Jersey will see most of the snow come 9 a.m. Thursday, with between 1 to 3 inches expected to fall. Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will...
foxlexington.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain then snow and cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Grab the umbrella today because you are going to need it. Showers increase around Noon with more widespread rain in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be on the milder side with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s before falling this evening.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Southern Areas Could See More Snow On Wednesday Night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow chances for places south of I-70 along with the Ridges and Laurel Highlands are ticking up this morning. If you are in Greene, Fayette, or Somerset counties you can expect to see between 1-3” of snow. No one else should see more than an inch of snow. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This is only part of a couple of quick-hit weather events that you’ll want to know about. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Highs today will be in the 40 and we may...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of a winter weather threat. The timing of the overnight rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen during a time many of us will be commuting to work on Thursday morning. High pressure to our east and the return flow will usher in slightly milder air ahead of a cold front today. Highs...
