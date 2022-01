Update: A spokesman for the MTA denies that this incident ever took place. However, it was described on the LAPD scanner, sources say. Well, it's not the first ever. But it is the first in a really long time. In a scene out of an old western movie, thieves in downtown Los Angeles have blocked a train from moving, and robbed the passengers. This was reported in a tweet from @downtownlascan.

