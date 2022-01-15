ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siouxland Inspirational Short Film Festival

traveliowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Strong Encounter Center to host the second annual Siouxland Inspirational Short Film Festival at 2...

www.traveliowa.com

Crookston Daily Times

In Progress wins at 2021 MY HERO film festival

In Progress filmmakers from Minnesota and Wisconsin had films that placed in the 17th Annual MY HERO International Film Festival including three filmmakers from Crookston. Congratulations to '8 Minutes and 46 Seconds' by Angel "Miracle" Espericueta which won the Dan Eldon Youth Activist Award; '5400 Children' by Morgen Arguelles which received 1st place in the High School Experimental category, and 'Love Can Heal Us All' by Azomali Obisakin which received 1st place in the Elementary category.
CROOKSTON, MN
newjerseystage.com

"Deerwoods Deathtrap" to Screen at Sundance Film Festival

(PARK CITY, UT) -- Memories can become muddled over time and they certainly have for Jack and Betty. In 1971 they were hit by a train while on a trip to Cape May and survived. 50 years later they return to the "scene of the crime" to discuss what happened that fateful September morning. Shot entirely on Kodak Super 8 film, "Deerwoods Deathtrap" by director James P. Gannon is a short film that explores the deadly accident and the conflicting memories surrounding it.
PARK CITY, UT
mchenrychamber.com

McHenry Fall Film Festival

The goal of this event is to promote the McHenry area as a film-friendly community as well as support and show off our local businesses. We are excited to provide a platform for both emerging and seasoned filmmakers to share their work. Directors (both youth and adult) can have their short films screened and possibly win prizes. We will kick off the event on Thursday night screening of films from students 8th grade and younger. Friday night will feature high school filmmakers. Saturday will premiere our films from our amateur/professional adult category. An awards banquet on Saturday evening will highlight winners and feature a keynote speaker from someone in the film industry.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorts#Short Film#Mrhd
capenews.net

Virtual Film Festival Continues In 2022 With 'Soy Cubana'

The Woods Hole Film Festival will continue its virtual season series into 2022 with the feature documentary “Soy Cubana” by Jeremy Ungar and Ivaylo Getov. The film will be available to stream Thursday, January 13 through Sunday, January 16. The festival will host a live online question and answer period with the directors and the producer on Saturday, January 15, at 7 PM.
MOVIES
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Film Festival to Go On!

The film festival will go on! And we thank you for your support. We cannot wait to see you and share time and movies together. We predict that you may have some concerns about the upcoming SBIFF when it comes to COVID-19 and recent new variants. We want to assure you that your safety is of the upmost importance to us, and after consulting with health professionals, we will institute and enforce strong protocols to ensure that the 2022 edition is safe for all attendees.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
imdb.com

International Film Festival Rotterdam 2022. Lineup

Answering the SunInternational Film Festival Rotterdam have announced the full lineup for their "scaled-down" 51st edition, which will take place online between January 26 — February 6. As part of a full, nationwide lockdown, cinemas will remain closed in the Netherlands until at least 14 January. Tiger COMPETITIONAchrome (Maria Ignatenko)The Cloud Messenger (Rahat Mahajan)The Child (Marguerite de Hillerin/Félix Dutilloy-Liégeois)Eami (Paz Encina)Excess Will Save Us (Morgane Dziurla-Petit)Kafka for Kids (Roee Rosen)Malintzin 17 (Mara Polgovsky/Eugenio Polgovsky)Met mes (Sam de Jong)The Plains (David Easteal)Proyecto Fantasma (Roberto Doveris)Le rêve et la radio (Renaud Després-Larose/Ana Tapia Rousiouk)Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish (Lei Lei)To Love Again (Gao Linyang)Yamabuki (Juichiro Yamasaki)Big Screen COMPETITIONAssault (Adilkhan Yerzhanov)Broadway (Christos Massalas)Third Grade (Jacques Doillon)Daryn’s Gym (Brett Michael Innes)Drifting Petals (Clara Law)The Harbour (Rajeev Ravi)The Island (Anca Damian)Kung Fu Zohra (Mabrouk El Mechri.
MOVIES
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Film Festival Returns

The 2022 Santa Monica Film Festival showcases eight award-winning independent films from local and national filmmakers. Presented by Wolk & Levine and co-hosted by Human Rights Watch the opening film is the new documentary FOR LOVE from director Matt Smiley (Highway of Tears) and narrated by Shania Twain. FOR LOVE...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Guardian

Audiences to be put in hypnotic trance at Swedish film festival

The Göteborg film festival is no stranger to stunts. It has previously featured screenings for a single audience member at a North Sea lighthouse, as well as “coffin screenings” in which lucky viewers were interred inside a sarcophagus to enhance their sensory empathy. This year, festival directors...
MOVIES
The Southern

2021 Big Muddy Film Festival winners

The Big Muddy Film Festival is the second oldest student-run film festivals. With the next one just around the corner in February, let's look back at which films wowed in the year previous.
MOVIES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival sets 2022 dates

The 22nd annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival will open Feb.16-27 in select Atlanta area theaters. The 12-day festival will feature 40 feature films and 15 short films from around the world, according to a press release. The festival will also unveil a new shorts program, releasing a new free short film on each Wednesday leading […] The post Atlanta Jewish Film Festival sets 2022 dates appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
thenerdstash.com

Sundance Swaps In-Person for Fully Virtual Film Festival

The surge of the Omicron COVID variant has had a dramatic effect on life in and outside of the United States. Several events, festivals, and award shows have been either postponed, canceled, or reimagined. This now includes the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which will engage their plan B and swap the in-person event for a fully virtual experience.
TRAVEL
documentary.org

A Kind of Time Travel: BlackStar Film Festival at 10

When setting out to produce the first BlackStar Film Festival in 2012, I, Maori, struggled to find a name. I’m usually very good with them, but I couldn’t put my finger on what to call this "celebration." To be honest, I didn’t know it would become an annual event. I kicked around names with friends around my kitchen table and shared my sentiment of wanting to create something that would pay homage to the legacy of Pan-Africanism and similar movements, and illuminate a shared cultural lineage across the globe. One of my best friends, the brilliant scholar and cultural producer Dr. Yaba Blay, suggested "Black Star," the symbolism of which not only conjured Kwame Nkrumah, Marcus Garvey, Pan-Africanism, and the global anti-colonial movement, but also made sense as we were aiming to celebrate the art of light created by Black people.
TRAVEL
nywift.org

2022 NYWIFT Online Shorts Festival – Call for Submissions

NYWIFT has partnered with iWomanTV to showcase the work of our talented membership through our 5th annual online film festival. Members are invited to submit their short films, TV pilots and webisodes to the NYWIFT Shorts Festival!. About iWomanTV: Founder of iWomanTV, Cathleen Trigg-Jones is an Emmy Award Winner, producer...
FL Radio Group

Geneva BID to Hold Film Festival

Lights, camera, action: the Geneva Business Improvement District has announced it will be hosting a Winter Film and Arts Festival next month. Nearly 100 filmmakers from across the globe have already submitted works to the competition to be judged in four categories – High School, College, General, and Five Minute Micro Film.
GENEVA, NY
fabulousarizona.com

Chandler International Film Festival

Featuring over 120 films from more than 35 countries and six continents, the Chandler International Film Festival is back for its sixth year and will take place from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23 at the newly opened LOOK: Dine-In Cinema in Chandler. In addition to a diverse, surprise movie lineup,...
CHANDLER, AZ
PIX11

Sundance Film Festival goes remote: Festival director gives preview of event

If you’re into movies, there’s only one place to be this month: Sundance! Only, you can’t go in-person because omicron has forced the big event to go remote. Festival Director Tabitha Jackson gave the PIX11 Morning News a preview of what we can expect from this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival […]
MOVIES
smilepolitely.com

2022 Flatlands Dance Film Festival Short Film Competition comes to Spurlock January 22nd

Dance at Illinois invites you to the 2022 Flatlands Dance Film Festival Short Film Competition at Spurlock Museum, featuring 13 short dance films from across the globe. In a recent announcement, FDFF shared that the event "exemplifies and redefines the choreographic possibilities of cinema and the choreographic potential of dance itself and is always, an audience favorite." FDFF awards will be presented after the screenings and will include an audience award, decided that night.
URBANA, IL

