Siouxland Inspirational Short Film Festival

When setting out to produce the first BlackStar Film Festival in 2012, I, Maori, struggled to find a name. I’m usually very good with them, but I couldn’t put my finger on what to call this "celebration." To be honest, I didn’t know it would become an annual event. I kicked around names with friends around my kitchen table and shared my sentiment of wanting to create something that would pay homage to the legacy of Pan-Africanism and similar movements, and illuminate a shared cultural lineage across the globe. One of my best friends, the brilliant scholar and cultural producer Dr. Yaba Blay, suggested "Black Star," the symbolism of which not only conjured Kwame Nkrumah, Marcus Garvey, Pan-Africanism, and the global anti-colonial movement, but also made sense as we were aiming to celebrate the art of light created by Black people.

