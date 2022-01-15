ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: “Nobody likes Illinois”

By Bret Beherns, Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2021E5_0dmT3abx00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 102 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois basketball’s 68-53 win over Michigan, as the Illini improve to 6-0 in Big Ten play. Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his ninth-straight double-double, Trent Frazier put up 18 points, with 16 coming in the second half, and Alfonso Plummer added 15 in the victory. The Wolverines played without their All-American center Hunter Dickinson, who missed the game with medical reasons.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/nobody-likes-illinois/id1495074631?i=1000547949653

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Dain Dainja officially added to Illinois basketball roster

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball got an addition to the roster Tuesday with the school announcing Baylor transfer Dain Dainja has officially enrolled in school and started workouts with the team. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward redshirted with the Bears last season, with the team winning the NCAA title. After suiting up in the team’s first […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Luke Ford, Jamal Woods returning for another season with Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Both Luke Ford and Jamal Woods are back in the Orange and Blue for one more year. The two Illinois football players recently announced they are returning for a fourth and sixth season with the program, respectively, providing the program with some much needed depth and experience at their positions. “I’m from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: El Mago returns but the Boilers ball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 104 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois basketball’s 96-88 double overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue. The 17th-ranked Illini got their standout point guard Andre Curbelo back on the court, scoring a career high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to take the Boilermakers, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

No. 4 Purdue outlasts No. 17 Illinois in 2OT heavyweight battle

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In a classic heavyweight Big Ten battle, No. 4 Purdue outlasted No. 17 Illinois in double overtime, 96-88, handing the Illini their first conference loss of the season. Andre Curbelo returned to the court for the first time in nearly two months and after missing 11 straight games. The sophomore point guard […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
WCIA

Illini riding momentum into biggest test yet

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — On Jan. 16, 2021, Illinois basketball lost to Ohio State on their home floor 87-81. Since then, they have gone 20-1 in the Big Ten and are in the driver’s seat in the league with their toughest test yet coming on Monday. Nine of the Illini’s wins during the streak have come […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sunday Fast Break (1-16-22)

WCIA — After another impressive week of Big Ten wins, WCIA3’s Andy Olson talks with Illini legend Cory Bradford for the Sunday Fast Break. The two talk about the Illini being able to fight off tough performances from their opponents, the momentum the team is feeling right now, and what a win over Purdue could […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Frazier
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Andy Olson
WCIA

Illinois wrestling begins new era at State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois wrestling has called Huff Hall home for close to a century, but starting with the 2022 season the team is making the big move to the State Farm Center. Sunday marked the beginning of the new era, with a good crowd packed into the lower bowl to watch the first non-meet […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Meyers Leonard gives gift to Ubben Project

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Ubben Basketball Project is getting a big boost from a former Illini as Meyers Leonard and his wife Elle are making a $500,000 donation to the renovation of the Illinois basketball facility. The donation helps put the school at about 75 percent of its $40 million goal for the project. Leonard […]
NBA
WCIA

U of I YMCA open on modified hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As students return to the University of Illinois after the winter break, the University YMCA is operating on a modified schedule for the first week of the new semester. From Tuesday to Friday, the YMCA will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., opening and closing one hour earlier than […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pod#Weather#Wolverines#All American#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Chicago sportscaster Les Grobstein dies at age 69

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A mainstay in the Chicago sports broadcasting scene, Les Grobstein passed away Sunday at age 69. Grobstein’s employer, 670 The Score in Chicago, announced the man’s death Monday morning, saying he died unexpectedly at home. Grobstein was a Chicago native and a graduate of Columbia College. He started his broadcasting career […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

UI Chicago chancellor named president at South Carolina

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Chicago will have a new leader come July 1. Chancellor Michael Amiridis has been named the next president of University of South Carolina, the two schools recently announced. Amiridis has been at UIC since 2015. The move south is a homecoming, as Amiridis spent more than 20 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Campaign-sponsored poll suggests Valencia’s backstory gives her a boost

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Democratic primary race for Secretary of State is a “dead heat,” according to a generic poll sponsored by the campaign for Anna Valencia, the current City Clerk of Chicago. A Global Strategy Group poll of 600 likely primary voters found 58% of people surveyed were still “undecided” with six months […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

University of Illinois expected to hike tuition for 2022-2023 school year

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After freezing tuition for in-state undergraduate students in six of the past seven years, the University of Illinois is proposing a tuition hike for the 2022-2023 school year. School trustees are meeting in a committee Wednesday to discuss the matter, then final approval is expected at the full trustees meeting Thursday. […]
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

U of I students back on campus, but taking COVID precautions

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The U of I campus is filling back up with students, but the classrooms will stay empty for the week. That’s because the first week of class is fully remote. School officials say they want to make sure students and staff have resources, and time to get a COVID-19 test back, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Medical students design innovative bionic knee brace

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two students at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine want to help people with cerebral palsy. For their capstone project, they designed a bionic knee brace to improve mobility. They say they’re very excited to be a part of something that could potentially change patients’ lives. Many people with cerebral palsy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Covid cases and hospitalizations decline in Illinois, data shows

ILLINOIS (WGN) — Illinois’ Covid case count and hospitalizations appears to have crested and are now declining, according to newly released data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The average number of people testing positive for Covid-19 each day has dropped 14% in the past week and the number of people hospitalized with the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

MLK statue unveiled in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A visual reminder of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. now stands outside the office of two Decatur non-profits. Baby TALK and Empowerment Opportunity Center on Tuesday unveiled the eight feet, eight inch bronze statue at at 355 East Marietta Street. The sculpture was a gift from the Howard G. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy