Littleton, NH

CBS News

U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice

Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
Littleton, NH
