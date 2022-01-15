Bago girls set for epic showdown with Peoria Notre Dame after blowout win over Oregon
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Winnebago Indians (21-0) are ranked No. 1 in the State of Illinois in Class 2A. On Friday night they made sure to work out any last minute struggles in their 70-22 win over Oregon, because on Saturday, the Lady Indians are set to face Peoria Notre Dame, the No. 6 ranked team in the state in Class 3A.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
