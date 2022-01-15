ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

‘About time we stood up for ourselves’, Blue Thunder win tough over Geneva

By David Greenberg
 4 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder have lost a number of close games during this high school boys basketball season, but on Friday night they were tough and pulled out a 43-40 win over Geneva.

Head coach Todd Brannan was proud of the way his team fought and hustled to the finish.

“We’ve been in a lot of games with a lot of really good teams, and for whatever reason things just haven’t gone our way,” said Brannan. “Geneva is awfully good, they’re a good program, we were excited for the opportunity to play them. Geneva is physical, but it’s about time we stood up for ourselves. Two teams that are pretty evenly matched and this was a big win for us tonight.”

