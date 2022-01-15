States that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is repealed

Current attempts to destroy the right to abortion, if successful, will return us to a pre-1973 Roe vs. Wade world of restrictions. Working at Family Planning Alternatives and Women’s Community Clinic in San Jose allowed me to see the difference between the pre- and post-Roe eras. I heard the horrors of illegal, back-alley abortions. So the moment the Supreme Court decision was announced, women showed up spontaneously on Market Street in San Francisco to celebrate their joy and freedom. Shortly thereafter, our clinic began offering low-cost, safe, legal and accessible abortions onsite. Women no longer needed to go to a hospital to have their abortions. During that period, I held the hands of hundreds of women during their safe, legal abortions.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO