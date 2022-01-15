ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is repealed

By Morgan Mullings
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker analyzed a Contraception study on the impact on abortion access without the protection of Roe v. Wade. While some states have safeguards in their own constitutions, many have laws against abortion waiting to be...

ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Michigan voters want Roe v. Wade abortion law kept in place

DETROIT – More than two-thirds of Michigan voters want the Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade in place, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Survey results show overwhelming support for the abortion law, which is currently at risk of being overturned or diminished by the U.S. Supreme Court. A decision from SCOTUS is expected later this year.
DETROIT, MI
Vox

The Supreme Court could hand down another major attack on Roe v. Wade any day now

By all outward signs, Roe v. Wade is on its deathbed. In December, the Supreme Court effectively insulated a Texas law that bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy from judicial review. Then, at oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a majority of the justices appeared eager to drastically roll back abortion rights — and perhaps even to overrule Roe explicitly. A decision in Dobbs is expected by late June.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Contraception
FiveThirtyEight

Why The Supreme Court Almost Overturned Roe v. Wade in 1992 — But Didn’t

In 1992, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court almost overturned Roe v. Wade. But at the last minute, they had a change of heart. This year, another conservative-leaning court will decide whether to overturn the landmark ruling that made abortion a constitutional right. In this episode of “Reigning Supreme,” senior legal reporter Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux uncovers how abortion rights have managed to survive nearly 50 years with an increasingly conservative court — and why this year may be different.
CONGRESS & COURTS
19thnews.org

State lawmakers prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade

With federal abortion rights hanging by a thread, state legislatures across the country are preparing to enact a slew of new laws that could virtually eliminate access to the procedure in large swaths of the country. Most legislatures have not yet convened for their 2022 legislative sessions, which typically begin...
U.S. POLITICS
WPFO

Mainers speak on the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Over 100 people gathered outside the state's Capitol Saturday. Maine's 'Right to Life' group held a memorial to remember lives lost to abortion with Saturday marking 49 years since the Supreme Court decision of Roe V. Wade. Roe V Wade is under review largely due to a...
MAINE STATE
Women's eNews

As the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Arrives, Pro-Choice Rallies are on the Rise

RiseUp4AbortionRights.org is one of numerous organizations planning peaceful rallies on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade (January 22nd). This rally, to be held on the steps of the US Supreme Court at 12pm (EST), is what one of the rally’s initiators, Sunsara Taylor, says, “Is the start of what must become a society-shaking mass struggle to defeat the current assault on abortion rights.”
PROTESTS
East Bay Times

Opinion: We must not return to pre-Roe vs. Wade world of restrictions

Current attempts to destroy the right to abortion, if successful, will return us to a pre-1973 Roe vs. Wade world of restrictions. Working at Family Planning Alternatives and Women’s Community Clinic in San Jose allowed me to see the difference between the pre- and post-Roe eras. I heard the horrors of illegal, back-alley abortions. So the moment the Supreme Court decision was announced, women showed up spontaneously on Market Street in San Francisco to celebrate their joy and freedom. Shortly thereafter, our clinic began offering low-cost, safe, legal and accessible abortions onsite. Women no longer needed to go to a hospital to have their abortions. During that period, I held the hands of hundreds of women during their safe, legal abortions.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSIS Radio

Roe v Wade Observance Planned

Roe v. Wade, the historic case in 1973 that legalized abortion in all 50 states, is arguably one of the most controversial and divisive cases in U.S. Supreme Court history. The public is invited to attend a memorial observance of the 40th anniversary of Roe v. Wade from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, on the Pettis County Courthouse west lawn in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS

