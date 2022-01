Who wouldn't want to raise their family in a wonderful small town? The thing is, you want to make sure you aren't going to pay an arm and a leg for a house. Stacker came out with a list of the Best Small Town to Raise a Family In Your State, and for Montana was the biggest surprise I have ever seen. The reason why we were puzzled by their choice was due to several factors, most obviously is that the small town in question is not considered a small town but an area that is a part of a major city.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO