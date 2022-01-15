ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

States that will be most affected if Roe v. Wade is repealed

By Morgan Mullings
bigrapidsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker analyzed a Contraception study on the impact on abortion access without the protection of Roe v. Wade. While some states have safeguards in their own constitutions, many have laws against abortion waiting to be...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Michigan voters want Roe v. Wade abortion law kept in place

DETROIT – More than two-thirds of Michigan voters want the Supreme Court to keep Roe v. Wade in place, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Survey results show overwhelming support for the abortion law, which is currently at risk of being overturned or diminished by the U.S. Supreme Court. A decision from SCOTUS is expected later this year.
DETROIT, MI
Vox

The Supreme Court could hand down another major attack on Roe v. Wade any day now

By all outward signs, Roe v. Wade is on its deathbed. In December, the Supreme Court effectively insulated a Texas law that bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy from judicial review. Then, at oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a majority of the justices appeared eager to drastically roll back abortion rights — and perhaps even to overrule Roe explicitly. A decision in Dobbs is expected by late June.
ARIZONA STATE
Kokomo Tribune

The time is now to overturn Roe v. Wade

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide with its ruling in Roe v. Wade. As we look back 49 years later, we mourn the more than 62 million babies in America whose lives since then have been extinguished while they were yet in their mothers’ wombs.
INDIANA STATE
WPFO

Mainers speak on the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Over 100 people gathered outside the state's Capitol Saturday. Maine's 'Right to Life' group held a memorial to remember lives lost to abortion with Saturday marking 49 years since the Supreme Court decision of Roe V. Wade. Roe V Wade is under review largely due to a...
MAINE STATE
News Break
NewsBreak
Women's eNews

As the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Arrives, Pro-Choice Rallies are on the Rise

RiseUp4AbortionRights.org is one of numerous organizations planning peaceful rallies on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade (January 22nd). This rally, to be held on the steps of the US Supreme Court at 12pm (EST), is what one of the rally’s initiators, Sunsara Taylor, says, “Is the start of what must become a society-shaking mass struggle to defeat the current assault on abortion rights.”
Longview News-Journal

Parker: End of the Roe v. Wade era?

After a COVID-19 driven timeout last year, March for Life returns this year to Washington, D.C., for the 49th year, noting the anniversary of and support to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision of Jan. 22, 1973. This began the era of legal abortion in the USA. A high turnout...
WASHINGTON, DC
coloradopolitics.com

Abortion opponents gear up for potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

This is the 49th year for people who oppose abortion to gather for rallies and marches recognizing the January anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision to legalize abortion in all states. It’s a pivotal time, anti-abortion advocates say, with the possibility of the nation’s highest court overturning Roe...
DENVER, CO
East Bay Times

Opinion: We must not return to pre-Roe vs. Wade world of restrictions

Current attempts to destroy the right to abortion, if successful, will return us to a pre-1973 Roe vs. Wade world of restrictions. Working at Family Planning Alternatives and Women’s Community Clinic in San Jose allowed me to see the difference between the pre- and post-Roe eras. I heard the horrors of illegal, back-alley abortions. So the moment the Supreme Court decision was announced, women showed up spontaneously on Market Street in San Francisco to celebrate their joy and freedom. Shortly thereafter, our clinic began offering low-cost, safe, legal and accessible abortions onsite. Women no longer needed to go to a hospital to have their abortions. During that period, I held the hands of hundreds of women during their safe, legal abortions.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSIS Radio

Roe v Wade Observance Planned

Roe v. Wade, the historic case in 1973 that legalized abortion in all 50 states, is arguably one of the most controversial and divisive cases in U.S. Supreme Court history. The public is invited to attend a memorial observance of the 40th anniversary of Roe v. Wade from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, on the Pettis County Courthouse west lawn in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
Reason.com

Dobbs and the Holdings of Roe and Casey

Eugene, thank you for the opportunity to guest-blog at The Volokh Conspiracy! I'm an avid reader, I admire the work of TVC's regular bloggers, and I'm honored to join you all this week. I'm blogging this week about the pending U.S. Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization....
